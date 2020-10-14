Appleton Police: Two arrested during Calumet St. incident, no threat to immediate area

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE: The Appleton Police Chief tells Action 2 News that two people have been arrested after officers worked at an address located on the 1500 block of East Calumet Street late Wednesday afternoon.

According to Chief Todd Thomas, the two people arrested were wanted for a violent crime in another state.

At this time, Chief Thomas says some officers are still on the scene waiting for a search warrant to enter the home.

He adds there is no threat to the immediate area.

More information is expected to be released Wednesday, check back for more details as they become available.

Appleton officers are no longer in the 1500 Block of E Calumet Street. We will provide additional information when we are able. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/MOSL59r7Pw — Appleton Police (@AppletonPD_WI) October 14, 2020

ORIGINAL POST: Appleton Police are asking the community members to avoid the 1500 block area of East Calumet Street Wednesday afternoon.

Police tweeted the advisory Wednesday, saying they were working at an address in that area.

According to police, officers currently have the road closed.

Drivers are being asked to use an alternate route if they’re traveling in the area.

No other information about the incident were immediately available.

Check back for more details as they become available.

Police Presence on Calumet Street



Appleton officers are currently working at an address in the 1500 block of E Calumet Street, please use alternative routes when traveling in the area. We will update more when we are able. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/QZQgVZkRvZ — Appleton Police (@AppletonPD_WI) October 14, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.