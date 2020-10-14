Advertisement

Appleton Police: Two arrested during Calumet St. incident, no threat to immediate area

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE: The Appleton Police Chief tells Action 2 News that two people have been arrested after officers worked at an address located on the 1500 block of East Calumet Street late Wednesday afternoon.

According to Chief Todd Thomas, the two people arrested were wanted for a violent crime in another state.

At this time, Chief Thomas says some officers are still on the scene waiting for a search warrant to enter the home.

He adds there is no threat to the immediate area.

More information is expected to be released Wednesday, check back for more details as they become available.

ORIGINAL POST: Appleton Police are asking the community members to avoid the 1500 block area of East Calumet Street Wednesday afternoon.

Police tweeted the advisory Wednesday, saying they were working at an address in that area.

According to police, officers currently have the road closed.

Drivers are being asked to use an alternate route if they’re traveling in the area.

No other information about the incident were immediately available.

Check back for more details as they become available.

