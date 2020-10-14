Advertisement

Alabama football coach Nick Saban tests positive for coronavirus

Alabama head coach Nick Saban, right, talks with Daniel Wright as he walks off the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, Mo.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban, right, talks with Daniel Wright as he walks off the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, Mo.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Alabama football head coach Nick Saban said Wednesday he tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I found out earlier this afternoon that I had tested positive for COVID-19,” he said in a statement from the athletics department. "I immediately left work and isolated at home. At this time, I do not have any symptoms relative to COVID, and I have taken another PCR test to confirm my diagnosis.

“I informed our team of my positive test at 2 p.m. today on a Zoom call and let them know offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations at the complex while I work from home.”

The university’s athletics director, Greg Byrne, said he also tested positive.

“Upon hearing the news, I immediately entered self-isolation and will remain at home and follow all guidelines,” he said in the statement. “We’ve been diligent about mask wearing and social distancing from the start and want to continue to encourage you all to take the necessary precautions to help stop the spread of this virus for yourself and those around you.”

Zack “Cowboy” Kokenzie retrieved a pair of scissors so he could cut through the seatbelt and free the child.