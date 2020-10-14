Advertisement

75-year-old man arrested for allegedly possessing, distributing child pornography

Handcuffs on desk
Handcuffs on desk(Source: WALB)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say a 75-year-old man is in custody for allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography.

In a release sent Wednesday by Grand Chute police, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received a tip, which led detectives to start an investigation.

Officials say the investigation showed the man allegedly sent graphic videos of child pornography more than 150 times throughout three months, and more than 500 internet accounts received the videos.

Police say they’re still investigating the recipients.

The suspect hasn’t been named at this time, and is awaiting formal charges at the Outagamie County Jail.

If you see a missing child, or suspect a child may be sexually exploited, police say to call the 24 hour tip line for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST, or visit CyberTipline.org.

If you’re concerned a child is being harmed online, you’re asked to contact your local law enforcement agency, or 911 if they are in immediate danger.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bobcat at Bruemmer Park Zoo euthanized due to cancer diagnosis

Updated: moments ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Officials say Baxter, who has lived at the zoo for the past 14 years, had passed his routine check-up this summer.

News

Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Hospitalizations set another single-day record

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
There are more than 1,000 COVID-19 patients hospitalized right now, the first time that figure was over 1,000.

News

The Faces of Covid

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
Local health care systems, in collaboration with the Brown County Health Department, began a series of media briefings today called "The Faces of Covid." The purpose, to put a face on those directly impacted by the pandemic.

News

Police: Meth, fentanyl and heroin recovered in Manitowoc County drug arrest

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The suspects were identified as Malachi Hetzer, 29; and Breanna Pieschel, 32. Both suspects are from Manitowoc.

Latest News

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gusty winds

Updated: 3 hours ago
Into this afternoon, look for south winds gusting over 30 mph.

News

Green Bay No. 40 on Orkin’s “Rattiest Cities” list

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Orkin ranks cities based on the number of new rodent treatments, residential and commercial, performed from Sept. 1, 2019 to Aug. 31, 2020.

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Windy Wednesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
This area of low pressure is going to stir up the wind again.

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Breezy with light showers

Updated: 9 hours ago
Turning breezy. light rain showers at times.

News

‘We’re in a constant struggle,’ Pandemic adds to substitute teacher shortage in schools

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
As schools work through the challenges of the pandemic, they’re also dealing with how to staff classes during the unusual school year.

News

First responders to health care workers: “Lean on Me”

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Area first responders took some time Tuesday evening to show health care workers that they’re thinking of them as they continue to battle the pandemic.