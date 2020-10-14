75-year-old man arrested for allegedly possessing, distributing child pornography

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say a 75-year-old man is in custody for allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography.

In a release sent Wednesday by Grand Chute police, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received a tip, which led detectives to start an investigation.

Officials say the investigation showed the man allegedly sent graphic videos of child pornography more than 150 times throughout three months, and more than 500 internet accounts received the videos.

Police say they’re still investigating the recipients.

The suspect hasn’t been named at this time, and is awaiting formal charges at the Outagamie County Jail.

If you see a missing child, or suspect a child may be sexually exploited, police say to call the 24 hour tip line for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST, or visit CyberTipline.org.

If you’re concerned a child is being harmed online, you’re asked to contact your local law enforcement agency, or 911 if they are in immediate danger.

