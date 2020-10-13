Wisconsin sets record 3,269 coronavirus cases, 34 COVID-19 deaths, 147 hospitalizations

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The coronavirus continues to surge in Wisconsin, setting new, one-day records for confirmed cases and COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services received 3,269 positive results out of 14,541 tests, or 22.55% of tests. The previous one-day record was 3,132 cases on Oct. 8. The state added more than 10,650 new cases in 4 days, a record pace.

The death toll went up 34 to 1,508, exceeding the previous record of 27 deaths in one day on Sept. 30. The state’s had 109 deaths in 7 days attributed to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Because the number of new patients outpaces the number of deaths, the death rate has fallen to a new low of 0.97% of all cases.

Deaths were reported in Ashland, Brown (3), Chippewa, Dane (2), Douglas, Eau Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Grant, Jefferson, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Langlade (2), Marathon, Milwaukee (2), Outagamie (6), Richland (2), Taylor (2), Vernon, Washington (2), Waupaca and Wood counties. Death counts were revised in Lincoln and Manitowoc counties.

Chippewa and Douglas counties each reported their first COVID-19 death. There are now six counties left where COVID-19 deaths were not reported: Crawford, Iowa, Lafayette, Menominee, Pepin and Price.

The state reports 147 more patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 since Monday afternoon, six more than the previous one-day record set Oct. 7. The state’s 7-day average is up to 113 hospitalizations per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported Monday a record 950 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and a record 240 in ICU. Tuesday’s figures will be updated later in the afternoon and we’ll report them here. A total 8,601 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since that first patient in Madison on February 5.

Active cases, which means a person who tested positive in the past 30 days and hasn’t been medically cleared, is nearing 1 in 5 of all Wisconsin confirmed cases. Since early February, 155,471 people tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, and 30,731 are active cases, which is 19.8% (up from 19.4% Monday). There are 123,196 who are considered recovered, which is down to 79.3%.

For data that include results for every person tested multiple times, visit the DHS website. As of Monday, even by that measure the positivity rate was at an all-time high of 9.9%. Action 2 News will continue to emphasize the state summary statistics counting each person once even if they have multiple tests. This is the standard method used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its federal reporting and is a better indication of the spread of the coronavirus in a community.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE UPDATE IN PROGRESS (counties with additional cases and/or deaths are indicated in bold)*

Wisconsin

Adams - 319 cases (+6) (4 deaths)

Ashland - 197 cases (+3) (3 deaths) (+1)

Barron - 631 cases (+13) (6 deaths)

Bayfield - 150 cases (1 death)

Brown - 11,804 cases (+3) (78 deaths) (+3)

Buffalo - 177 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Burnett - 246 cases (4 deaths)

Calumet - 1,928 cases (+42) (10 deaths)

Chippewa - 833 cases (+21) (1 death) (+1)

Clark – 556 cases (+10) (9 deaths)

Columbia – 1,141 cases (+38) (3 deaths)

Crawford – 241 cases (+2)

Dane – 11,585 cases (+164) (45 deaths) (+2)

Dodge – 2,621 cases (+71) (19 deaths)

Door - 519 cases (+4) (4 deaths)

Douglas - 624 cases (+1) (1 death) (+1)

Dunn - 787 cases (+8) (1 death)

Eau Claire - 2,400 cases (+7) (9 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 137 cases (+2) (4 deaths) (+1)

Fond du Lac – 3,007 cases (+119) (16 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 371 cases (+8) (9 deaths) (+1)

Grant – 1,419 cases (+19) (20 deaths) (+1)

Green - 704 cases (+20) (3 deaths)

Green Lake - 479 cases (+20) (2 deaths)

Iowa - 302 cases (+26)

Iron - 153 cases (+1) (1 death)

Jackson - 210 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 1,904 cases (+25) (9 deaths) (+1)

Juneau - 540 cases (+9) (2 deaths)

Kenosha – 4,000 cases (+33) (68 deaths)

Kewaunee - 821 cases (4 deaths) (+1)

La Crosse – 3,566 cases (+31) (11 deaths) (+1)

Lafayette - 403 cases (+3)

Langlade - 483 cases (+21) (4 deaths) (+2)

Lincoln - 439 cases (+17) (3 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Manitowoc – 1,788 cases (+26) (5 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Marathon - 2,646 cases (+96) (31 deaths) (+1)

Marinette - 1,286 cases (+13) (9 deaths)

Marquette - 417 cases (+11) (2 deaths)

Menominee - 170 cases (+3)

Milwaukee – 32,514 (+233) (551 deaths) (+2)

Monroe - 785 cases (+21) (3 deaths)

Oconto - 1,548 cases (+46) (4 deaths)

Oneida - 761 cases (+6) (5 deaths)

Outagamie – 6,621 cases (+59) (43 deaths) (+6)

Ozaukee - 1,635 cases (+4) (21 deaths)

Pepin – 79 cases

Pierce – 533 cases (+4) (7 deaths)

Polk – 338 cases (+7) (2 deaths)

Portage - 1,927 cases (+54) (14 deaths)

Price - 239 cases (+12)

Racine - 5,581 cases (+24) (100 deaths)

Richland - 303 cases (+3) (6 deaths) (+2)

Rock – 3,423 cases (+143) (36 deaths)

Rusk - 102 cases (+4) (1 death)

Sauk – 1,245 cases (+15) (6 deaths)

Sawyer - 284 cases (+2) (1 death)

Shawano – 1,616 cases (+28) (7 deaths)

Sheboygan - 2,560 cases (+25) (20 deaths)

St. Croix - 1,232 cases (+22) (9 deaths)

Taylor - 290 cases (+8) (6 deaths) (+2)

Trempealeau - 787 cases (2 deaths)

Vernon - 375 cases (+7) (2 death) (+1)

Vilas - 343 cases (+5) (2 deaths)

Walworth - 2,907 cases (+12) (36 deaths)

Washburn – 154 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Washington - 3,296 cases (+12) (39 deaths) (+2)

Waukesha –9,033 cases (+70) (98 deaths)

Waupaca – 1,661 cases (+57) (25 deaths) (+1)

Waushara - 623 cases (+27) (3 deaths)

Winnebago – 6,297 cases (+124) (45 deaths)

Wood - 1,132 cases (+18) (8 deaths) (+1)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula**

Alger - 38 cases (+2)

Baraga - 46 cases (3 deaths)

Chippewa - 57 cases

Delta – 730 cases (+18) (14 deaths) (+1)

Dickinson – 327 cases (+41) (4 deaths, -1, state updated number)

Gogebic - 178 cases (+2) (1 death)

Houghton – 669 cases (+15) (5 deaths)(+1)

Iron – 287 cases (+6) (10 deaths)

Keweenaw – 13 cases (+1)

Luce – 21 cases (+1)

Mackinac - 84 cases (+3)

Marquette - 442 cases (+14) (12 deaths)

Menominee - 478 cases (+11 ) (3 deaths)

Ontonagon – 54 cases (+4)

Schoolcraft - 40 cases (+1)

* Viewers have asked us why the state has different numbers than what’s reported on some county health department websites. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19 but would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan updates numbers Monday-Saturday.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Health experts say face masks are still the most effective way the general public can slow the spread of the coronavirus, but only if the masks are worn appropriately -- over the nose and chin. County and state health officials are reminding and urging people to stay home when they feel sick, avoid large gatherings, and distance yourself six feet from people who aren’t from your household.

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services has a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. The tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

