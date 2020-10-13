Winnebago County’s Racine Street Bridge project approved, construction to begin this fall

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says Governor Tony Evers has approved a project to replace the Racine Street Bridge in Menasha.

WisDOT announced the project’s approval Monday, adding construction is scheduled to begin this fall, and finish in late 2022.

The contract, which was awarded to Lunda Construction out o Black River Falls, Wisconsin begins Tuesday, October 13.

According to WisDOT, the project includes replacing the bridge with a new lift bridge located along the east side of the existing bridge.

In addition, the project also includes new roundabouts at the Racine Street intersections with Main Street on the north side of the river, and Ahnaip Street on the south side of the river.

Officials say construction is expected to be done in three general stages.

The first stage, starting Tuesday and runs through the fall of 2021, the bridge will be open to traffic, and construction will begin within the river on a new bascule span.

However, the second and third stage of work will cause the bridge to be closed.

The second stage will begin in fall of 2021 and last through the summer of 2022.

That stage will involve continued work of a new bascule span, and work will begin of the fixed approach spans.

In addition, demolition and the removal of the existing bridge will be done during this stage.

The intersections of Main and Racine Streets, as well as Racine and Ahnaip Streets, will be open during the second stage.

A detour will be set up on 3rd Street/WIS 114 to Tayco Street, then to Nicolet Boulevard, and ending on Ahnaip Street.

WisDOT says the third stage will last from the summer of 2022 to November of 2022.

During that stage, the intersection of Main and Racine Streets, as well as Racine and Ahnaip Streets, will be closed to vehicle traffic, and roundabouts will be installed.

There will also be continued work of the bascule span and the fixed approach spans.

State officials say the project will improve safety for vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians, with five foot bicycle lanes and six foot sidewalks.

