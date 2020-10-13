WINDY AGAIN... A QUICK SHOWER IS POSSIBLE

A fast moving front is charging towards the Great Lakes today. As it passes through the region, look for a variable sky... We’ll see sunshine mixed with clouds, but skies will clear out again during the afternoon. A few showers are possible through the midday, but they won’t last very long.

You’ll also notice the wind again today. It probably won’t be as strong as it was yesterday, but still, wind gusts over 30 mph are possible. These gusty west-southwest winds will die down this evening.

The weather pattern starts to change during the second half of this week. As we tap into colder Canadian air, temperatures will begin to tumble. Highs on Friday and into the weekend will only be in the 40s. A widespread frost or a hard freeze seems likely Thursday night and into Friday morning. We also may see rain showers, mixed with wet snowflakes on Saturday. Those snow showers will be possible NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley, but it will be difficult to get significant accumulation this early in the season... Stay tuned, as details on this mixed precipitation may change as the event gets closer.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: SW/W 15-30 KTS WAVES: 3-6′

WEDNESDAY: SW/SE 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

TODAY: A variable sky. Windy again. Brief showers possible through midday. HIGH: 63

TONIGHT: Clear skies this evening. Clouds return late. Wind dies down. LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies. Turning breezy. Showers, especially NORTH. HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 50 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Early morning frost or a freeze. Cool and breezy. Partly cloudy with afternoon showers. HIGH: 49 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Cloudy with showers... Wet flakes NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley? HIGH: 45 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 47 LOW: 33

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain or wet snow at NIGHT? HIGH: 45

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.