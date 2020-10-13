Advertisement

Voters should not expect election results on Election Day, asking voters to be ‘patient’

By Brittany Schmidt
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wis. (WBAY) - “I’m anticipating it to be very similar to other elections other than the fact it will take longer to process absentees,” said Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell.

November’s election will be the third time Wisconsinites have gone to the polls during the pandemic.

Municipal, county and state leaders are asking voters to be patient when it comes to results this time around, saying voters likely wont know, even projected winners, the night of the election.

“Election night results are never official,” said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin Election Commission administrator. “Never in the history of elections has an election night had official results of an election.”

Whether a candidate declares victory or a party does on election night after following results, it’s important to remember those results are preliminary and aren’t official until weeks after Election Day.

“There’s three levels of certification before results are ever official on election night,” said Wolfe.

Wolfe said each municipality is required to certify results.

“They look at the poll books and make sure they have the same number of signatures as issued ballots on election day, they check the absentee ballot log and reconcile any problems before it’s certified,” said Wolfe.

After being verified by the municipality, those results then go to the county for the same type of verification. After the county certifies the results, they go to the state for one final check to make sure every vote is legal and counted.

“All those things always take almost a month. This election will be no different,” said Wolfe.

But, what will be different this election is the shear magnitude of absentee ballots expected by clerks, which will take time to get through and delay preliminary results. Absentee ballots take longer to process because of the security measures workers have to go through to make sure the ballot is verified and legal.

“Taking time to make sure the ballots are counted and accurately is a good thing. It should take time. It’s appropriate and responsible,” said George Christenson, Milwaukee County Court. “People need to understand that it’s not a cause for concern.”

With the amount of absentee ballots expected in Milwaukee, the county’s election director said it will take about 18-23 hours to process all of them.

“We are anticipating finishing this process between 3-6 am the morning after the election,” said Julietta Henry.

Henry said some of the county’s tabulators can process between 1,000-2,000 ballots an hour, while others only process about 500.

“We do live in this environment where everyone wants instant gratification. While we do have the latest technology and most secure technology, election reporting still takes time and it’s more important to get them right, than fast,” said Christenson. “Be patient and understanding with clerks all across our state, this is a huge task, huge undertaking and people have to understand that.”

To check on your absentee ballot or to see if you are registered, head to myvote.wi.gov.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ivanka Trump visits Hilbert

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Ivanka Trump visits Hilbert

News

Voters should not expect election results on Election Day, asking voters to be ‘patient’

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Voters should not expect election results on Election Day, asking voters to be ‘patient’

News

Police: Dog dies following fight at park; help needed finding other dog’s owner

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the Fox Valley Metro Police Department, the incident happened at the Outagamie County Dog Park in Little Chute Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m.

News

Attorney: No evidence gun purchased by Rittenhouse was physically possessed by him in Illinois

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Illinois state authorities say an investigation has revealed there is no evidence that the gun which was used in a shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August was ever physically possessed by the alleged shooter in Illinois.

Latest News

News

Attorney: No evidence gun purchased by Rittenhouse was physically possessed by him in Illinois

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Illinois state authorities say an investigation has revealed there is no evidence that the gun which was used in a shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August was ever physically possessed by the alleged shooter in Illinois.

News

Ivanka Trump holds conversation with supporters in Hilbert

Updated: 1 hours ago
Ivanka Trump holds conversation with supporters in Hilbert

News

Family and friends rally for support to help accident victims

Updated: 1 hours ago
Family and friends rally for support to help accident victims

News

Invasion of the Asian Jumping Worm

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff and Brad Spakowitz
They're popular with anglers but bad for our plants and trees.

News

“We’re lucky they’re all here with us:” Friends, family rally support for deputies, men hurt in bus crash on hunting trip

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
Four friends, including two Marinette and Brown County deputies, were critically injured in a bus accident in Montana during a dream hunting trip. An elk sent their mini-bus careening into a 70 foot ravine. Friends and family back home in Northeast Wisconsin are rallying help and support in what will be long recoveries.

News

Invasion of the Asian Jumping Worm

Updated: 2 hours ago
They're popular with anglers but bad news for our ecosystem