Advertisement

‘Two and a Half Men’ star Conchata Ferrell dies at 77

Conchata Ferrell arrives at the 59th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 16, 2007, in Los Angeles. Ferrell, who became known for her role as Berta the housekeeper on TV’s “Two and a Half Men,” has died. Ferrell was 77.  A publicist says the actor died in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles following cardiac arrest, with her family at her side.
Conchata Ferrell arrives at the 59th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 16, 2007, in Los Angeles. Ferrell, who became known for her role as Berta the housekeeper on TV’s “Two and a Half Men,” has died. Ferrell was 77.  A publicist says the actor died in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles following cardiac arrest, with her family at her side.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Conchata Ferrell, who became known for her role as Berta the housekeeper on TV’s “Two and a Half Men” after a long career as a character actor on stage and in movies, including “Mystic Pizza” and “Network,” has died. She was 77.

Ferrell died Monday at Sherman Oaks Hospital in Los Angeles following cardiac arrest, according to publicist Cynthia Snyder.

Ferrell soldiered through more than a decade on “Two and a Half Men,” playing opposite Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer until Sheen was fired from the sitcom for behavior that included publicly insulting producer Chuck Lorre. The series continued with new star Ashton Kutcher.

Ferrell, a native of Charleston, West Virginia, gained recognition and several theater awards in 1974 for her role in “The Sea Horse.” Her role in Lanford Wilson’s “Hot L Baltimore” led to a starring role in the Norman Lear sitcom of the same name.

She received two Emmy supporting actress Emmy nominations for “Two and a Half Men,” and a nod for her role as Susan Bloom on “L.A. Law.”

She is survived by her husband, Arnie Anderson, and her daughter, Samantha.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Invasion of the Asian Jumping Worm

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff and Brad Spakowitz
They're popular with anglers but bad for our plants and trees.

News

“We’re lucky they’re all here with us:” Friends, family rally support for deputies, men hurt in bus crash on hunting trip

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
Four friends, including two Marinette and Brown County deputies, were critically injured in a bus accident in Montana during a dream hunting trip. An elk sent their mini-bus careening into a 70 foot ravine. Friends and family back home in Northeast Wisconsin are rallying help and support in what will be long recoveries.

News

Invasion of the Asian Jumping Worm

Updated: 21 minutes ago
They're popular with anglers but bad news for our ecosystem

Crime

Green Bay police form gun-violence task force

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Kati Anderson
Police have already investigated 55 shootings across the city this year.

Community

Interview: Pandemic won’t stop people from “Making Strides” against breast cancer

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the pandemic isn’t holding back organizations from raising money to fight the disease.

Latest News

News

Discussion: Green Bay gun violence task force

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Green Bay police are addressing 55 shootings across the city so far this year

News

Discussion: Ivanka Trump in Northeast Wisconsin

Updated: 43 minutes ago

Health

Interview: Making Strides Against Breast Cancer reinvents fundraiser

Updated: 45 minutes ago
The annual walk will ask donors to make strides on their own trails

National

Apple unveils new iPhones for faster 5G wireless networks

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Apple unveiled four new iPhones equipped with technology for use with faster new 5G wireless networks.

National

Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday stopped the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident from continuing through the end of October.