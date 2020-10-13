Police: Dog dies following fight at park; help needed finding other dog’s owner

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are asking for your help in identifying a dog and its owner after a dog fight at an area park left the other dog dead and its owner injured.

According to the Fox Valley Metro Police Department, the incident happened at the Outagamie County Dog Park in Little Chute Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m.

Police say the unknown dog, believed to be a gray Pitbull that possibly goes by the name of “Koda”, was involved in a fight with a Pomeranian.

The Pomeranian later died from its injuries, and the Pomeranian’s owner was also bitten.

Police add the owner of the gray dog is believed to be owned by a woman with brunette hair and glasses, who was wearing a white shirt and vest at the time.

Anyone with information regarding the dog or its owner is asked to contact Officer Devin Reinke at the Fox Valley Metro Police Department.

Officer Reinke can be reached by calling 920-788-7505, or by e-mail.

