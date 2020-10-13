Advertisement

Man convicted in murder, cannibalism case sentenced to life

Joseph Oberhansley, 36, was sentenced to life without parole for the September 11, 2014 murder of Tammy Jo Blanton.
Joseph Oberhansley, 36, was sentenced to life without parole for the September 11, 2014 murder of Tammy Jo Blanton.(Miles Jackson, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Joseph Oberhansley, 36, learned his sentence for the September 11, 2014 murder of Tammy Jo Blanton this afternoon in Clark Circuit Court. He was convicted on Sept. 18 on murder and burglary charges but was found not guilty of rape.

The life sentence will run without parole. He also was sentenced to six years on the burglary charge. The sentences will run concurrently.

Blanton’s body was found by officers who went to her home to perform a welfare check after co-workers became concerned when she didn’t show up for work. Officers had been to the home around 3 a.m. on a domestic disturbance call. At that time, Blanton told the officers she had changed the locks and wanted Oberhansley to leave her property. The officers later testified to watching Oberhansley leave.

Tammy Jo Blanton
Tammy Jo Blanton(WAVE)

When officers returned later for the welfare check they found Oberhansley outside looking “nervous.” Police said Oberhansley was non-compliant to a patdown search and was arrested. A bloody knife was found in his pocket. Blood was found throughout the house. Blanton’s body was found in the bathtub.

Addressing reporters following the verdict, Oberhansley said he is not guilty of Blanton’s murder and the charges against him won’t stand. He repeated previous statements he has made since his arrest that Blanton was killed by two men who broke into her house.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Invasion of the Asian Jumping Worm

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff and Brad Spakowitz
They're popular with anglers but bad for our plants and trees.

News

“We’re lucky they’re all here with us:” Friends, family rally support for deputies, men hurt in bus crash on hunting trip

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
Four friends, including two Marinette and Brown County deputies, were critically injured in a bus accident in Montana during a dream hunting trip. An elk sent their mini-bus careening into a 70 foot ravine. Friends and family back home in Northeast Wisconsin are rallying help and support in what will be long recoveries.

News

Invasion of the Asian Jumping Worm

Updated: 21 minutes ago
They're popular with anglers but bad news for our ecosystem

Crime

Green Bay police form gun-violence task force

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Kati Anderson
Police have already investigated 55 shootings across the city this year.

Community

Interview: Pandemic won’t stop people from “Making Strides” against breast cancer

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the pandemic isn’t holding back organizations from raising money to fight the disease.

Latest News

News

Discussion: Green Bay gun violence task force

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Green Bay police are addressing 55 shootings across the city so far this year

News

Discussion: Ivanka Trump in Northeast Wisconsin

Updated: 43 minutes ago

Health

Interview: Making Strides Against Breast Cancer reinvents fundraiser

Updated: 45 minutes ago
The annual walk will ask donors to make strides on their own trails

National

Apple unveils new iPhones for faster 5G wireless networks

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Apple unveiled four new iPhones equipped with technology for use with faster new 5G wireless networks.

National

Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday stopped the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident from continuing through the end of October.

National

‘Two and a Half Men’ star Conchata Ferrell dies at 77

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Conchata Ferrell died Monday at Sherman Oaks Hospital in Los Angeles following cardiac arrest, according to publicist Cynthia Snyder.