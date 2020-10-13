Advertisement

Mail, online voter registration deadline is Wednesday

By Brittany Schmidt
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -With Election Day a little more than three weeks away, there are a few deadlines voters should remember.

Municipalities across the state are seeing a big increase in absentee voting compared to the last presidential election - so far, 23% of registered voters in Wisconsin have already cast their ballot - including 27% of Brown County’s 2016 turnout.

If you plan to vote absentee this year, county clerks say you have to be registered before you can request a ballot.

This Wednesday, October 14, is the final day for voters to register by mail or online.

“it’s important I think just in terms of timeliness and and moving things along on election day to register ahead of time so the 14th is the last day to register online. And then you can register at the clerk’s office, beginning the 15th of October, up until the 30th of October,” said Celestine Jeffreys, the Chief of Staff for the City of Green Bay.

You have more time to register at your clerk’s office, or at the polls on Election Day.

Click here to see if you’re already registered to vote, as well as to find where your polling place, or track your absentee ballot.

