Local girl hosts drive-through Teal Pumpkin event for kids with food allergies

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton teen is putting the “treat” back in Halloween for children who have food allergies.

Delly Schneider, 13, hosts an annual allergy-friendly Halloween party. Due to COVID-19, she’s turned her party into a drive-through Teal Pumpkin pick up.

Teal Pumpkins are the symbol for food allergies. During trick or treat, people put them on the porch to let families know they have allergy-friendly treats.

The Teal Pumpkin Pickup is noon on Saturday, Oct. 17 at St. Mary Elementary, 540 2nd St, Menasha. You can RSVP to receive a teal pumpkin filled with goodies. All you have to do is send a message to the Team Delly Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/teamdelly/

Delly’s mom says her daughter has a dairy allergy. At nine months, Delly had an anaphylactic reaction to cottage cheese.

Delly was taken to an emergency room. It was a close call for the family.

The Schneiders run “Team Delly.” It works to educate and raise awareness about food allergies. They also advocate for food allergy research.

“The age when she was a toddler until kindergarten, it was hard because she didn’t understand that it was a life -and-death situation,” says Kara Schneider.

The Team Delly Teal Pumpkin pickup is a drive through and you are asked to wear a mask.

