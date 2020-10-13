Advertisement

Local girl hosts drive-through Teal Pumpkin event for kids with food allergies

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton teen is putting the “treat” back in Halloween for children who have food allergies.

Delly Schneider, 13, hosts an annual allergy-friendly Halloween party. Due to COVID-19, she’s turned her party into a drive-through Teal Pumpkin pick up.

Teal Pumpkins are the symbol for food allergies. During trick or treat, people put them on the porch to let families know they have allergy-friendly treats.

The Teal Pumpkin Pickup is noon on Saturday, Oct. 17 at St. Mary Elementary, 540 2nd St, Menasha. You can RSVP to receive a teal pumpkin filled with goodies. All you have to do is send a message to the Team Delly Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/teamdelly/

Delly’s mom says her daughter has a dairy allergy. At nine months, Delly had an anaphylactic reaction to cottage cheese.

Delly was taken to an emergency room. It was a close call for the family.

The Schneiders run “Team Delly.” It works to educate and raise awareness about food allergies. They also advocate for food allergy research.

“The age when she was a toddler until kindergarten, it was hard because she didn’t understand that it was a life -and-death situation,” says Kara Schneider.

The Team Delly Teal Pumpkin pickup is a drive through and you are asked to wear a mask.

Again, you can find more information here: https://www.facebook.com/teamdelly/

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Warming shelters plan pandemic protocols for upcoming season

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
This upcoming winter, warming shelters plan to provide for those in need, but not quite as usual. Many are adjusting how services are provided to keep people safe during the pandemic.

News

Fond du Lac Salvation Army in need of Coats for Kids donations

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Emily Matesic
Donations are down, but need it up and now the Fond du Lac Salvation Army needs donations for its Coats for Kids distribution.

Community

Oneida Nation celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Aisha Morales
It’s a time to celebrate and honor Native American histories and cultures.

VOD Recordings

October 12 Birthday Club

Updated: 22 hours ago
Birthday announcements

Latest News

News

Oshkosh Food Co-op group shows off progress with live virtual event

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT
|
By Dakota Sherek
The future home of the community-owned and sourced grocery store is getting shown off this weekend during the Oshkosh Food Co-op’s virtual “Co-op Grow-op” event.

News

“Lunar and Lake Book Market” opens in downtown Fond du Lac

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT
|
By Dakota Sherek
The pandemic doesn’t pose an ideal situation for anyone, but one woman still found a way to expand her business. Downtown Fond du Lac’s Lunar and Lake Book Market has been open for a little over a week, and it’s already impressing customers.

News

Oshkosh Seniors Center now offers “Connect Through Tech” courses

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT
|
By Dakota Sherek
The Oshkosh Seniors Center received a grant toward the beginning of the year that’s helped create new programming.

VOD Recordings

October 9 Birthday Club

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:49 AM CDT
Birthday announcements.

News

Fond du Lac family featured in nationwide Catholic mass broadcast

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT
|
By Emily Matesic
A Fond du Lac family was chosen to perform the music for the "Heart of the Nation" Sunday mass broadcast.

Community

How empty stadiums play a role in an athlete’s performance and mental health

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT
|
By Aisha Morales
Chu said a fan cheering on their favorite team plays a much bigger role than we might think.