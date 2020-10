GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Asian Jumping Worms came to Wisconsin through mulch and potted plants imported from Asia. They’re popular with anglers but they’re bad news for our ecosystem, depriving our trees and plants of valuable nutrients.

