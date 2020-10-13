Advertisement

Interview: Pandemic won’t stop people from “Making Strides” against breast cancer

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the pandemic isn’t holding back organizations from raising money to fight the disease.

One local organization reinventing its annual event is “Making Strides of Green Bay.” Instead of gathering for one big walk this year, participants are being encouraged to take strides on their own trails.

Action 2 News at 4:30 anchor Chris Roth talks with Michele Germain, a 5-year cancer survivor, and Shannon Gille, community development manager for the American Cancer Society North Region.

