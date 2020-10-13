Home owner suffers burns in Manitowoc house fire

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - One person was treated for burns after a fire at a home and detached garage in Manitowoc Tuesday morning.

At about 7:36 a.m., Manitowoc Firefighters were called to the 1300 block of S. 17th St. A caller reported flames and an “explosion.”

Crews arrived on scene to find a detached garage in flames and fire coming from the rear of the home.

Firefighters pulled out hose lines and attacked the flames.

The occupants escaped the home before firefighters arrived. The home owner was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor burns.

“During suppression activities several loud explosions were heard from the detached garage and MPD was able to obtain information that fireworks might be present inside the garage,” reads a statement from the fire department.

It took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control. Due to void spaces, firefighters had to perform “significant overhaul” to put out all the flames.

“The intensity of the fire caused damage to the exterior of adjacent residences and two vehicles as well,” reads a statement from Manitowoc Fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Manitowoc Firefighters believe it was accidental in nature.

The family is receiving help from the American Red Cross.

