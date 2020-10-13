Advertisement

Health officials hope judge’s ruling stresses need for mask wearing

By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Wisconsin judge ruled Monday to deny a request to temporarily block the statewide mask order.

The ruling comes after the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) challenged Governor Evers' latest order.

A Polk County Circuit Court judge denied the motion for a temporary injunction, saying the group is asking to change the status quo, and added that it’s up to the legislature to take action against the order.

The WILL lawsuit challenges whether Evers had the authority to declare a public health emergency on three separate occasions.

The group now says they plan to appeal the judge’s decision.

Health officials say the ruling stresses the need for people to continue wearing a mask, and could empower further enforcement against those who don’t. They also hope more people will see mask wearing as a necessity, and not an option.

As the number of COVID-19 cases in Northeast Wisconsin rises, Kurt Eggebrecht, Appleton’s Health Officer, believes people are now getting the message.

“Unfortunately it required hospitalizations and additional fatalities that are being reported that are really bringing to light the seriousness of this illness,” said Eggebrecht.

Others are applauding the court’s ruling.

“Clearly, being about the worst in the nation, at this point we can use all the help we can get,” said Doug Gieryn, of the Winnebago County Health Department.

In Winnebago County, health officials say their focus is on education, but will consider legal action against businesses that don’t follow the mask mandate.

“As we get those complaints from the public or from law enforcement and we will contact them and if it remains an issue then we have to decide if we’re going to make a referral to the district attorney’s office on those or not,” said Gieryn.

“I think people are internalizing how can I help with reducing the spread in our community, so yeah I am optimistic and hopeful people will take this very serious,” said Eggebrecht.

The current mask order, which was extended last month, runs through November 21.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Green Bay man charged with 1st degree recklessly endangering safety

Updated: moments ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Court documents show a Green Bay man has been charged with first degree recklessly endangering safety following an incident on South Webster Avenue early Sunday morning.

News

Winnebago County’s Racine Street Bridge project approved, construction to begin this fall

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says Governor Tony Evers has approved a project to replace the Racine Street Bridge in Menasha.

News

Mail, online voter registration deadline is Wednesday

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Schmidt
If you plan to vote absentee this year, county clerks say you have to be registered before you can request a ballot.

News

Voters have through Wednesday to register by mail, online

Updated: 40 minutes ago

News

Racine Street bridge project approved

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Racine Street bridge project approved

Latest News

News

Man's body pulled from submerged vehicle in Algoma marina

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Man's body pulled from submerged vehicle in Algoma marina

News

Green Bay Police to set up task force to address surge of gun violence

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Green Bay Police to set up task force to address surge of gun violence

Crime

Green Bay police setting up task force to investigate gun violence

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kati Anderson
Chief Smith says officers have identified about two dozen people who have been involved in 60 to 70 percent of the shootings, most stemming from a minor disagreement.

News

Health officials hope judge’s ruling stresses need for mask wearing

Updated: 1 hour ago
Health officials hope judge’s ruling stresses need for mask wearing

News

Appleton’s League of Women Voters volunteering to witness absentee ballots

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Anyone who doesn’t have immediate access to a witness can now contact the League of women Voters of Appleton, an organization that’s offering volunteers to be witnesses for absentee ballots.