GUSTY WINDS AGAIN

Another system passing through the area helped to whip up plenty of wind and a few spotty light rain showers and sprinkles earlier today. We catch a break tonight with less wind and a clear sky at first, but more clouds start to return after midnight. Scattered light rain returns Wednesday with most areas expected to get less than a quarter of an inch, though a few spots could have a touch more. Wednesday will once again feature plenty of wind with slightly cooler high temperatures - Mostly in the 50s to around 60 (south).

By Thursday MUCH COLDER air starts to return. Expect frosty nights both Thursday and Friday. The weekend looks cold and unsettled with rain showers at times. There could be some snow mixed in at times or in spots - Especially north. Keep checking back for more weekend weather updates, as the weather computer models are not in good agreement on possible solutions.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY POSSIBLE

WEDNESDAY: SSE 15-30 KTS WAVES: 3-6′

THURSDAY: NW 15-30 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

TONIGHT: Clear skies this evening. Clouds return late. Wind dies down. LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies. Turning breezy. light rain showers at times. HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: Clouds and sun. Cooler and breezy. FROST at night. HIGH: 50 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Early morning frost or a freeze. Cool and breezy. Partly cloudy with a few spotty afternoon showers. HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Breezy. Cloudy with showers... Wet flakes NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley? HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: Breezy. Some rain. Possibly a mix for some. HIGH: 47 LOW: 31

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain or wet snow at NIGHT? HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: A chance of rain or snow showers. HIGH: 45

