Advertisement

GUSTY WINDS AGAIN

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another system passing through the area helped to whip up plenty of wind and a few spotty light rain showers and sprinkles earlier today. We catch a break tonight with less wind and a clear sky at first, but more clouds start to return after midnight. Scattered light rain returns Wednesday with most areas expected to get less than a quarter of an inch, though a few spots could have a touch more. Wednesday will once again feature plenty of wind with slightly cooler high temperatures - Mostly in the 50s to around 60 (south).

By Thursday MUCH COLDER air starts to return. Expect frosty nights both Thursday and Friday. The weekend looks cold and unsettled with rain showers at times. There could be some snow mixed in at times or in spots - Especially north. Keep checking back for more weekend weather updates, as the weather computer models are not in good agreement on possible solutions.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY POSSIBLE

WEDNESDAY: SSE 15-30 KTS WAVES: 3-6′

THURSDAY: NW 15-30 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

TONIGHT: Clear skies this evening. Clouds return late. Wind dies down. LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies. Turning breezy. light rain showers at times. HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: Clouds and sun. Cooler and breezy. FROST at night. HIGH: 50 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Early morning frost or a freeze. Cool and breezy. Partly cloudy with a few spotty afternoon showers. HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Breezy. Cloudy with showers... Wet flakes NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley? HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: Breezy. Some rain. Possibly a mix for some. HIGH: 47 LOW: 31

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain or wet snow at NIGHT? HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: A chance of rain or snow showers. HIGH: 45

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Winds die down this evening, dry conditions expected

Updated: 1 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Winds die down this evening, dry conditions expected

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures to fall

Updated: 5 hours ago
Temperatures will begin to tumble.

Forecast

GUSTY WINDS AGAIN

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Steve Beylon
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gusty winds

Updated: 9 hours ago
We’ll see sunshine mixed with clouds, but skies will clear out again during the afternoon.

Latest News

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Windy Tuesday

Updated: 12 hours ago
Tuesday will be breezy with gusts approaching 30 mph.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Dry conditions continue tonight, spotty showers expected Tuesday

Updated: 19 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Dry conditions continue tonight, spotty showers expected Tuesday

Forecast

MORE WIND RETURNS TUESDAY...

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT
|
By Brad Spakowitz
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Skies clear this evening, wind to ease up a bit tonight

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT
First Alert Forecast: Skies clear this evening, wind to ease up a bit tonight

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clearing out later

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:55 PM CDT
Skies will clear out behind the rain and thunderstorms, so look for some late-day sunshine.

Forecast

STORMS END LATER TODAY... CLEARING EXPECTED

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT
|
By David Ernst
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...