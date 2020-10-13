Advertisement

Green Bay man charged with 1st degree recklessly endangering safety

Michael Krajewski
Michael Krajewski(Brown County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Court documents show a Green Bay man has been charged with first degree recklessly endangering safety following an incident on South Webster Avenue early Sunday morning.

Michael Krajewski, 22, made his initial appearance in Brown County court on Monday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were called to the 1100 block of South Webster Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. for a report of a man being shot.

The complaint states, the caller, identified as Michael Krajewski, told dispatchers he had shot a man in self-defense, and the man was shot in the chest and was outside the home.

Documents state the man who was shot was breathing when officers arrived, and had an entry wound on his stomach, but no exit wound.

He was then taken to St. Vincent’s hospital to be treated.

The complaint states Krajewski and a few others were at the victim’s home for a birthday party for the victim’s wife, and they all went to a bar.

The victim then allegedly got mad his wife and walked away.

Eventually, the victim made it to Krajewski’s home, where the victim’s wife, Krajewski and another friend were hanging out.

The complaint states Krajewski and the victim got into an argument, and Krajewski said the victim tried to attack him, which led to the shooting.

All of the involved parties were intoxicated, according to the complaint.

