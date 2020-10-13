Advertisement

COVID-19 testing site to open at Appleton North High School this week

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A free community testing site for COVID-19 will be available for community members starting Thursday in Appleton.

According to city health officials, the drive-thru service site will be located at Appleton North High School, and is open to all community members who are at least five years old. Anyone with a child who is under the age of five is asked to contact a pediatrician or a healthcare provider.

Anyone who wishes to use the site can drive in from Edgewood Drive.

Testing will be done during the following dates and times:

  • October 15-17 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • October 19-21 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • October 26-28 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • November 2-4 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • November 9-10 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • November 16-18 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • November 23-25 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • November 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • December 1-2 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • December 7-9 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

No testing will be done on Veterans Day (November 11), or from Thanksgiving (November 26) through Saturday, November 29.

Health officials say they’re highly encouraging you register ahead of time.

You can do so by clicking here.

Officials say they’ll cap the daily tests to 300 a day.

Members of the National Guard will do the testing, which won’t include antibody testing.

An appointment is not needed, and a doctor’s note isn’t required.

Officials say walk-up testing is also available, and all minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

CLICK HERE for a list of community testing sites throughout the state.

