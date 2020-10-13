Advertisement

Competency hearing delayed in 1976 double murder case

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A competency hearing for man charged in the 1976 slaying of a couple on a camping trip in Marinette County has been delayed.

Raymand L. Vannieuwenhoven, 83, is charged with two counts of 1st Degree Murder in the killings of David Schuldes and Ellen Matheys.

Vannieuwenhoven was ordered by a court to Mendota Mental Health Institute for treatment as his case remains on hold.

On Oct. 12, Vannieuwenhoven appeared before a Marinette County judge for a competency hearing. During the hearing, the defense stated that they were told by officials at Mendota that Vannieuwenhoven suffered a stroke. The state said MRI results indicate Vannieuwenhoven did not suffer a stroke.

The psychologist who was to analyze Vannieuwenhoven’s competency said he needed answers to what happened to Vannieuwenhoven if it was not a stroke.

Both sides agreed that Dr. Kevin Miller would meet with Vannieuwenhoven at the Marinette County Jail and then the defendant be returned to Mendota.

Another competency hearing is scheduled for Nov. 4 at 12:30 p.m.

Vannieuwenhoven is accused of killing David Schuldes and Ellen Matheys on July 9, 1976. Schuldes and Matheys were camping at McClintock Park in the town of Silver Cliff when they were attacked.

Autopsies showed Schuldes, 25, was shot in the neck and died instantly. Matheys, 24, was sexually assaulted then shot twice. Her body was found in a wooded area outside the park. Evidence from the sexual assault was submitted, including DNA.

In the fall of 2018, a genealogist was able to narrow down a suspect pool to a family with ties to the Green Bay area -- the Vannieuwenhovens. A deputy obtained a DNA sample from Raymand Vannieuwenhoven. The Wisconsin State Crime Lab compared against DNA recovered from Ellen Matheys' shorts, and it was a match.

In March 2020, a judge ruled Vannieuwenhoven was not mentally fit to stand trial on the charges against him. Results of a competency hearing were due in September, but the defense requested a second opinion, setting up Monday’s hearing.

