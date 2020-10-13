Attorney: No evidence gun purchased by Rittenhouse was physically possessed by him in Illinois

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WBAY) - Illinois state authorities say an investigation has revealed there is no evidence that the gun which was used in a shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August was ever physically possessed by the alleged shooter in Illinois.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, Illinois, is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

He is currently in custody at a juvenile detention center in Illinois without bound due to pending criminal charges in Kenosha.

According to Michael Nerheim, the Lake County State Attorney for Illinois, the investigation shows the gun used in the shooting was bought, stored and used in Wisconsin.

Nerheim says the investigation was done by the Antioch Police Department, and was later reviewed by the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office to see if any crimes were done in Lake County.

At this time, Nerheim says the Antioch Police Department, as well as the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office won’t be releasing any other details about their investigation so it won’t disrupt any investigation which may be being done in Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse’s extradition hearing is scheduled for October 30.

His attorney’s are fighting efforts to send him to Wisconsin to stand trial on homicide charges.

As reported earlier this month, Rittenhouses’s attorneys argued that he was acting in self-defense and extraditing him to Wisconsin would violate his constitutional rights.

Rittenhouse surrendered to police in his hometown of Antioch, Illinois, a day after prosecutors say he shot and killed two protesters and injured a third during unrest on the streets of Kenosha on Aug. 25 over Blake’s shooting.

Rittenhouse is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the killing of two protesters and attempted intentional homicide in the wounding of a third. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of underage firearm possession for wielding a semi-automatic rifle.

Like Rittenhouse, the two men killed and the third man wounded were or are white. If convicted of first-degree homicide, Rittenhouse would be sentenced to life in prison.

The killings happened amid protests on Kenosha’s streets two days after a white police officer shot Blake, a black man, seven times in the back, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down and sparking outrage after video of the shooting was posted online. A Wisconsin Department of Justice investigation into that shooting is ongoing. The three responding officers are on administrative leave.

According to prosecutors and court documents, Rittenhouse shot and killed 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum, of Kenosha, after Rosenbaum threw a plastic bag at Rittenhouse, missing him, and tried to wrestle his rifle away.

While trying to get away in the immediate aftermath, Rittenhouse was captured on cellphone video saying, “I just killed somebody.” According to the complaint filed by prosecutors, someone in the crowd said, “Beat him up!” and another yelled, “Get him! Get that dude!”

Video shows that Rittenhouse tripped in the street. As he was on the ground, 26-year-old Anthony Huber, of Silver Lake, hit him with a skateboard and tried to take his rifle. Rittenhouse opened fire, killing Huber and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz, of West Allis, who was holding a handgun.

Rittenhouse’s extradition would not be an issue if he had been arrested in Kenosha the night of the shootings. Cellphone video that captured some of the action shows that right after the shootings, Rittenhouse walked slowly toward a police vehicle with his hands up, only to be waved through by police.

He returned to his Illinois home and turned himself in soon after. Police later blamed the chaotic conditions for why they didn’t arrest Rittenhouse at the scene.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.