Appleton’s League of Women Voters volunteering to witness absentee ballots

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Due to the pandemic, many are deciding to cast their vote by using an absentee ballot.

What voters may not realize is that a witness is needed to see a voter sign their ballot.

Anyone who doesn’t have immediate access to a witness can now contact the League of women Voters of Appleton, an organization that’s offering volunteers to be witnesses for absentee ballots.

The League will send volunteers in pairs, who will be identified as LWV members by wearing a pin or button logo, and follow safety protocols.

Voters can make an appointment convenient for them either at their home, or at a public location.

To request a witness appointment with LWV Appleton, you can do so by clicking here to send an e-mail, or by calling 920-738-7766.

