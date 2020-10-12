WET AND WINDY FOR YOUR MONDAY

We’re watching a broken line of showers and thunderstorms moving across Wisconsin. While severe weather is not expected, some downpours are possible as the heaviest weather moves through during the late morning and midday hours. Many areas have the potential for picking up a half an inch of rainfall. Skies will clear out behind the rain and thunderstorms, so look for some late-day sunshine.

As a front moves across the state, we’re going to have plenty of wind, especially along the lakeshore. A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Door County, starting at 10am, where wind gusts are expected to reach 45 mph. There’s also a LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY posted for Manitowoc County and to the north until 3pm. Strong southeast winds lashing the shoreline may cause beach erosion and could push water onshore.

Temperatures will dip as the front pushes through the area. We’ll see highs in the lower 60s, but temperatures will fall back into the 50s this afternoon.

The forecast looks much cooler later this week. High temperatures will only be in the 40s on Friday and into next weekend. Widespread frost seems likely Friday morning, with a CHANCE of showers, mixed with wet snowflakes early Saturday morning... Don’t worry, it’s not a certainty and it wouldn’t be likely to stick with the warm ground and the “iffy” precipitation chance.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: S/W 15-35 KTS WAVES: 4-8′

TUESDAY: SW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Rain and thunderstorms developing. Gusty winds... Some sun late. HIGH: 63

TONIGHT: Clear skies this evening. Some clouds late. Cool and brisk. LOW: 45

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Turning breezy. A few showers NORTH. HIGH: 65 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy with a chance of showers. HIGH: 60 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler and windy. HIGH: 50 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: Early morning frost. Cool and breezy. Partly cloudy with afternoon showers. HIGH: 47 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: An early shower or some wet flakes? Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 47 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool. HIGH: 49

