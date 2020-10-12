The most wanted toys of the season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Christmas and holiday shopping season is upon us, and we’re getting a look at the hottest toys that will be on the list in 2020.

Toys, Tots, Pets and More reviews toys and puts together a list of the Most Wanted Toys. They showed some of those hot items to Action 2 News This Morning.

LEGO Art allows kids to make a pop art creations like Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe.

Colors of the World crayon set from Crayola gets high marks. It’s the first to include a variety of skin tones, allowing children to include diversity in their drawings and coloring.

Color Reveal Barbie comes with the element of surprise. Dip the doll and water to reveal the Barbie.

“The hot toys tells you what’s selling, but in reality there’s about 300 hot toys a year and we don’t have time to give coverage to all of them, so that’s why we review all of them. Buy what’s right for your child’s interests. Too often a parent will go out and buy the really hot toy and they come home and go, ‘it wasn’t hot in my house,’" says Jim Silver, CEO, Toys, Tots, Pets and More.

The 40 Most Wanted Toys of the 2020 season: https://ttpm.com/mostwanted/

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.