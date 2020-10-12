Advertisement

The most wanted toys of the season

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Christmas and holiday shopping season is upon us, and we’re getting a look at the hottest toys that will be on the list in 2020.

Toys, Tots, Pets and More reviews toys and puts together a list of the Most Wanted Toys. They showed some of those hot items to Action 2 News This Morning.

LEGO Art allows kids to make a pop art creations like Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe.

Colors of the World crayon set from Crayola gets high marks. It’s the first to include a variety of skin tones, allowing children to include diversity in their drawings and coloring.

Color Reveal Barbie comes with the element of surprise. Dip the doll and water to reveal the Barbie.

“The hot toys tells you what’s selling, but in reality there’s about 300 hot toys a year and we don’t have time to give coverage to all of them, so that’s why we review all of them. Buy what’s right for your child’s interests. Too often a parent will go out and buy the really hot toy and they come home and go, ‘it wasn’t hot in my house,’" says Jim Silver, CEO, Toys, Tots, Pets and More.

The 40 Most Wanted Toys of the 2020 season: https://ttpm.com/mostwanted/

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago

Crime

Green Bay Police investigate road rage shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Officers tell Action 2 News it happened about 8 p.m. Sunday on W. Mason St. This is in the area of the Wal-Mart store.

News

On the Clock: Davante Adams deleted tweet, Packers bye week

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
On the Clock discusses topics relating to the Green Bay Packers bye week

News

Oshkosh Food Co-op group shows off progress with live virtual event

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
The future home of the community-owned and sourced grocery store is getting shown off this weekend during the Oshkosh Food Co-op’s virtual “Co-op Grow-op” event.

Latest News

News

Consumer Alert: Make sure to update passwords for online accounts frequently

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Tammy Elliott
Society as a whole in online more than we have ever been, and hackers and scammers could see this as an open door.

News

Ivanka Trump to visit Hilbert on Tuesday

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the campaign, Ivanka will participate in a conversation with local supporters, and is expected to share the President’s Make America Great Again agenda.

News

Consumer Alert: Protecting Passwords

Updated: 14 hours ago
Consumer Alert: Protecting Passwords

News

Wisconsin crosses 150,000 confirmed case milestone, state reports 7 new deaths

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Wisconsin health officials say 7 new COVID-19 deaths were reported Sunday, as well as more than 2,600 new positive cases of the coronavirus.

Crime

Ex-Michigan deputy faces December sentencing after plea deal

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The 57-year-old was initially charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a trial expected this month.

News

Trump inks law addressing missing, murdered Native Americans

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Savanna’s Act, which is named for Savanna Greywind, passed the House last month after passing the Senate earlier this year.