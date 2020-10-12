STORMS END LATER TODAY... CLEARING EXPECTED

Rain and storms will be ongoing across eastern Wisconsin this afternoon. While severe weather is not expected, heavy downpours are likely and the stronger storms may produce gusty winds of 40-50 mph and small hail. Many areas have the potential for picking up a half an inch of rainfall. Skies will clear out behind the rain and thunderstorms, so look for some late-day sunshine.

As a front moves across the state, we’re going to have plenty of wind, especially along the lakeshore. A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Door County, where wind gusts are expected to reach 45 mph. There’s also a LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY posted for Manitowoc County and to the north until 3pm. Strong southeast winds lashing the shoreline may cause beach erosion and could push water onshore.

Temperatures will dip as the front pushes through the area, and winds will turn to a westerly direction. Our highs, in the lower 60s, have already occurred and temperatures will fall back into the 50s this afternoon.

The forecast looks much cooler later this week. High temperatures will only be in the 40s on Friday and into next weekend. Widespread frost seems likely Friday morning, with a CHANCE of showers, mixed with wet snowflakes early Saturday morning. Don’t worry, it’s not likely to stick with the warm ground and you may not see anything at all given the “iffy” precipitation chance. It looks like much of Northeast Wisconsin could be in for a hard freeze Friday night as low temperatures fall into the 20s.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

GALE WARNING UNTIL 10 PM

AFTERNOON: S/W 20-30 KTS WAVES: 4-7′

TUESDAY: SW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

THIS AFTERNOON: Rain and thunderstorms ending by the evening. Gusty winds... Some sun late. PM temps falling back into the 50s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies this evening. Some clouds late. Cool and brisk. LOW: 44

TUESDAY: Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers... mainly NORTH. HIGH: 65 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy with a chance of showers. HIGH: 60 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler and breezy. A lingering shower. HIGH: 50 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: Morning frost. Cool and breezy at times. Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers possible. HIGH: 47 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: An early shower or some wet flakes? Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and still cool. HIGH: 49 LOW: 33

