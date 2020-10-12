Advertisement

STORMS END LATER TODAY... CLEARING EXPECTED

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rain and storms will be ongoing across eastern Wisconsin this afternoon. While severe weather is not expected, heavy downpours are likely and the stronger storms may produce gusty winds of 40-50 mph and small hail. Many areas have the potential for picking up a half an inch of rainfall. Skies will clear out behind the rain and thunderstorms, so look for some late-day sunshine.

As a front moves across the state, we’re going to have plenty of wind, especially along the lakeshore. A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Door County, where wind gusts are expected to reach 45 mph. There’s also a LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY posted for Manitowoc County and to the north until 3pm. Strong southeast winds lashing the shoreline may cause beach erosion and could push water onshore.

Temperatures will dip as the front pushes through the area, and winds will turn to a westerly direction. Our highs, in the lower 60s, have already occurred and temperatures will fall back into the 50s this afternoon.

The forecast looks much cooler later this week. High temperatures will only be in the 40s on Friday and into next weekend. Widespread frost seems likely Friday morning, with a CHANCE of showers, mixed with wet snowflakes early Saturday morning. Don’t worry, it’s not likely to stick with the warm ground and you may not see anything at all given the “iffy” precipitation chance. It looks like much of Northeast Wisconsin could be in for a hard freeze Friday night as low temperatures fall into the 20s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

GALE WARNING UNTIL 10 PM

AFTERNOON: S/W 20-30 KTS WAVES: 4-7′

TUESDAY: SW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

THIS AFTERNOON: Rain and thunderstorms ending by the evening. Gusty winds... Some sun late. PM temps falling back into the 50s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies this evening. Some clouds late. Cool and brisk. LOW: 44

TUESDAY: Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers... mainly NORTH. HIGH: 65 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy with a chance of showers. HIGH: 60 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler and breezy. A lingering shower. HIGH: 50 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: Morning frost. Cool and breezy at times. Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers possible. HIGH: 47 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: An early shower or some wet flakes? Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and still cool. HIGH: 49 LOW: 33

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wet and windy

Updated: 2 hours ago
While severe weather is not expected, some downpours are possible.

Forecast

WET AND WINDY FOR YOUR MONDAY

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Steve Beylon
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy Monday

Updated: 6 hours ago

Forecast

RAIN & STORMS LIKELY ON MONDAY

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By David Ernst
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Rain and storms likely Monday

Updated: 11 hours ago

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Partly cloudy this evening, clouds build and rain moves in Monday morning

Updated: 17 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Partly cloudy this evening, clouds build and rain moves in Monday morning

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Clouds build Sunday, rain expected Monday

Updated: 21 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Clouds build Sunday, rain expected Monday

News

SHOWERS & STORMS DEVELOP TONIGHT & MONDAY

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 9:38 AM CDT

Forecast

SHOWERS & STORMS DEVELOP TONIGHT & MONDAY

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 6:26 AM CDT
|
By Jenny Curtiss
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

COOLER WEATHER ARRIVES NEXT WEEK

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 11:10 PM CDT
|
By David Ernst
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...