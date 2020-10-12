President Trump to visit Wisconsin Saturday for fundraiser

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Wisconsin this weekend for a fundraising event.

An announcement from the Republican WinRed donation organization states the president will visit Janesville on Saturday, Oct. 17. He will take part in a reception and Make America Great Again Event.

The event is not open to the public. It is a private fundraiser.

It will cost $1,000 to get into the VIP Reception. It’s $2,800 for the VIP Reception, reserved seating and parking per person.

The biggest ticket is $15,000 for VIP Reception, reserved seating and parking per couple.

Money raised goes to the Trump Victory Campaign.

President Trump was scheduled to visit Janesville and Green Bay earlier this month, but he canceled the events when he contracted COVID-19.

The president’s doctor has cleared him to return to the campaign.

With less than a month until the election, Trump is trailing Democratic candidate Joe Biden in Wisconsin. A Marquette Law School Poll shows Biden with a 46-41 lead over the president. The polling has remained mostly unchanged, showing voters are not wavering on their choice.

Among WI likely voters, 46% say they will vote for Joe Biden, 41% say they will vote for Donald Trump, 4% for Libertarian Jo Jorgensen in presidential election. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) October 7, 2020

A month ago, it was Biden 47%, Trump 43%, Jorgensen 4%. In early August, it was Biden 49% and Trump 44% (Jorgensen not included then). In June, it was Biden 50%, Trump 44%. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) October 7, 2020

New Marquette Law School Poll finds that, amid major developments, there has been little change in Wisconsin voter’s presidential preferences. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) October 7, 2020

