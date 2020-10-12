On the Clock: Davante Adams deleted tweet, Packers bye week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It was a bye week for the Green Bay Packers but not for Cover 2′s ‘On the Clock’ panel. The video will be add after ‘On the Clock’ airs at 11:25 p.m.

Topics in this bye week edition include:

Matt LaFleur’s Coaching Success

Davante Adams' Deleted Tweet

Grading the Packers Defense

COVID-19 Rescheduling Games

LaFleur’s Pep Talk

Most Valuable Assistant Coach

The Packers play on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 18 at 3:25 p.m.

The ‘On the Clock’ panel features ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin’s Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio’s Mark Daniels. The panel is hosted by WBAY Sports Director Chris Roth. Sunday Sports Night Cover 2 airs every Sunday night at 10:35 P.M. on WBAY-TV.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.