On the Clock: Davante Adams deleted tweet, Packers bye week
Watch Cover 2′s Packers panel debate key topics
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It was a bye week for the Green Bay Packers but not for Cover 2′s ‘On the Clock’ panel. The video will be add after ‘On the Clock’ airs at 11:25 p.m.
Topics in this bye week edition include:
- Matt LaFleur’s Coaching Success
- Davante Adams' Deleted Tweet
- Grading the Packers Defense
- COVID-19 Rescheduling Games
- LaFleur’s Pep Talk
- Most Valuable Assistant Coach
The Packers play on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 18 at 3:25 p.m.
The ‘On the Clock’ panel features ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin’s Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio’s Mark Daniels. The panel is hosted by WBAY Sports Director Chris Roth. Sunday Sports Night Cover 2 airs every Sunday night at 10:35 P.M. on WBAY-TV.
Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.