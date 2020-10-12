Advertisement

Neighbors raise $1,000 for Grand Chute couple targeted by vandals

By Mackenzie Amundsen
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The search is still on for vandals who destroyed a Halloween display located along a Grand Chute walking trail.

One week ago, Action 2 News first met Gerald and Karen Rickert who set up that display and report more than $1,000 in damage.

It was an unexpected and emotional moment on Monday morning for the Rickerts out in their driveway with a kind stranger.

“I had to do something for you guys. I walked the neighborhood, and I was able to come up with $1,000 because of your damages," said Lisa Dedrick. "I just want you to know that all of us neighbors really are concerned and care for you.”

Dedrick lives along the Apple Creek Trail and was devastated to see the damage done to the Halloween display.

“The children love the displays, and for someone to come in and just destroy it really broke my heart,” said Dedrick.

She went door-to-door for three days to raise money for the couple whose story touched her and many of her neighbors even though they had never met.

“Some gave a little bit, some gave more than that. It didn’t matter," said Dedrick. "It was just the kindness I saw when I approached them, and they were all willing to help.”

“It’s very touching, very touching,” said Gerald Rickert.

“For a total stranger to go out and do this is just awesome,” said Karen Rickert. “Especially this time when we’re going through all of this COVID stuff.”

The Rickerts express gratitude for the donations and the people behind them allowing the couple to start fixing what is broken.

“God bless them all. God bless them all,” said Gerald Rickert.

“I have 260 trees that I planted on our five acres, you know, and my goal was to get up to 300 this year, but it’s like we ran out of time,” said Karen Rickert. “So, this will be good for next spring for more trees.”

If you have any information about the person or people responsible for the vandalism on the Rickert property, please reach out to the Grand Chute Police Department at 920-832-1575.

