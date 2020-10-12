Advertisement

Multiple agencies, dive team called to Algoma Marina for report of vehicle in the water

Multiple agencies and a dive team at the Algoma Marina on Monday, October 12.
Multiple agencies and a dive team at the Algoma Marina on Monday, October 12.(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALGOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - Multiple agencies are at the Algoma Marina for what authorities say was a report of a vehicle in the water.

According to our reporter at the scene, multiple agencies are at the Marina, and a dive team is currently searching the water.

The Kewaunee County Sheriff tells Action 2 News there was a call for a vehicle in the water at the marina, however there is no information at this time about any possible occupants inside the vehicle.

This is a developing situation, and we will provide more details as they become available.

