MORE WIND RETURNS TUESDAY...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Monday’s rain, thunder and wind was the result of a cold front moving across the area. The front is now gone and clearing skies will continue overnight. Tuesday will feature a partly to mostly sunny sky, but there is still a SMALL CHANCE of a stray shower someplace. Otherwise Tuesday will be breezy with gusts approaching 30 mph. It’s a southwest wind though, so more mild 60s return for daytime highs.

More wind returns Wednesday along with more rain - especially across the northern half of the state. It’s the last mild day, and then much colder air arrives and lingers all the way into the weekend, Expect some frosty night beginning Thursday night... Any precipitation that falls later in the week MIGHT include some wet flakes of snow at night (especially north).

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY / GALE WARNING POSSIBLE

TUESDAY: SW 15-30 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

WEDNESDAY: S-SE 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Clear skies this evening. Some clouds late. LOW: 42

TUESDAY: Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. A few SPOTTY showers... mainly NORTH. HIGH: 65 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy with showers - Best chance NORTH. HIGH: 60 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler and breezy. A lingering shower. HIGH: 50 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Morning frost. Cool and breezy at times. Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers possible. HIGH: 47 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, cool. Showers return. Wet flakes at night? HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: Breezy. Showers ending (Some morning flakes?) HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

MONDAY: Clouds and sun. A passing sprinkle? HIGH: 46

