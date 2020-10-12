Advertisement

Members of the Judiciary Committee discuss Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett arrives for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The confirmation hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett began Monday with opening statements from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the group charged with vetting President Donald Trump’s nominee to join the nation’s high court.

Barrett, a federal appeals court judge, was named by President Trump on October 3 as his pick for replacing the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. His decision to put forward a replacement was met with criticism as Democrats and some Republicans on Capitol Hill believe it is too close to an election to push through a nominee.

Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee are speaking with the Gray Television Washington News Bureau about their interactions with the nominee during this week’s hearings:

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA):

