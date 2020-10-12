Advertisement

Green Bay Police investigate road rage shooting

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are investigating a road rage shooting on the city’s west side.

Officers tell Action 2 News it happened about 8 p.m. Sunday on W. Mason St. This is in the area of the Wal-Mart store.

Shots were fired from one vehicle.

Police did not release additional information about what happened. Action 2 News will update this store when we get more information.

Officers are asking people with information to come forward. If you witnessed the incident or know something, call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3208.

