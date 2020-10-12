Advertisement

Fond du Lac Salvation Army in need of Coats for Kids donations

The Fond du Lac Salvation Army is preparing its gym for the Coats for Kids distribution later this month.
By Emily Matesic
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Coats for Kids collection is underway, and as expected, the need for help has increased during the coronavirus pandemic. But, the number of donations is decreasing.

Set up for the Coats for Kids distribution is underway at the Fond du Lac Salvation Army, but the racks that are usually packed with coats, by this time of the collection, are less than full.

Major Amy Welch saying only about a 150 coats have come in so far, a sharp decline from years past.

According to Major Welch, “I think a lot of it is just people are home more because of COVID and I think they don’t get out to get the coats to buy them and drop them off at the different locations. We have had some locations that aren’t collecting coats so that’s one of the reasons also.”

The Fond du Lac Salvation Army gave away about 750 coats last year to kids and adults. But, realizing donations would probably be down this year, they are limiting the distribution to only kids. In the first of two weeks of registration, we’re told the need has already exceeded last year’s and it’s only expected to grow.

“When we did the tally of numbers, that was last week Thursday, and we’ve probably received a hundred more applications which doesn’t even account for how many kids are in each of those families so we’re probably seeing upwards of 800, 900 at this point in time need,” says Crystal Ognan, Social Services Director at the Fond du Lac Salvation Army.

The lack of donations and a time crunch, really has the Salvation Army in Fond du Lac concerned.

Ognan adds, “We really want to keep the kids in the community warm this year. Our warming shelter here opens November 1st, so we want to make sure we get all of the coats collected and distributed by the time that warming shelter opens because this whole space will be used for that warming shelter.”

There are about a dozen collection boxes throughout the Fond du Lac area where people can donate a coat. The Salvation Army is also accepting monetary donations and they will do the shopping for you.

