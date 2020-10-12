Advertisement

More than 1,900 new cases confirmed Monday, percentage of active cases rising

(KCRG)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin health officials say nine new COVID-19 deaths were reported Monday, as well as more than 1,900 new positive cases of the coronavirus.

Wisconsin added 1,956 new confirmed cases of the virus for a cumulative total of 152,192 since testing began in February.

The nine new deaths reported Monday bring the statewide total to 1,474.

The seven-day average percentage of positive cases is now at 19.1%.

The state is averaging 2,547 new cases a day throughout the past seven days. According to the DHS, the seven day average is at an all time high, and is up from 2,395 from a week ago.

The state reports 56 new hospitalizations for COVID-19 within the past 24 hours.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported Sunday that 889 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. The number increased by 175 in seven days. The number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU is 235, an increase of 41 in seven days. Action 2 News will continue to check for Monday’s hospital numbers and update this story.

On Monday, the Wisconsin reported 7,815 negative tests, bringing that cumulative total to 1,545,692.

Wisconsin reported 9,771 new tests Monday. A total of 1,697,884 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state.

The number of active cases is 29,478. That’s 19.4% of all confirmed cases, a slight increase from Sunday’s percentage of 19.3%. On Saturday, that percentage was at 19.1%. The state reports 121,204 recoveries, or 79.7%.

CLICK HERE for Wisconsin COVID-19 numbers by county.

County by county cases from the Wisconsin DHS will be added here shortly.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

  • Fever of 100.4 or higher
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • Chills
  • Repeated shaking with chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

  • The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
  • To help prevent the spread of the virus:
  • Stay at least six feet away from other people
  • Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
  • Stay at home as much as possible
  • Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
  • Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
  • Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Health experts say face masks are still the most effective way the general public can slow the spread of the coronavirus, but only if the masks are worn appropriately -- over the nose and chin. County and state health officials are reminding and urging people to stay home when they feel sick, avoid large gatherings, and distance yourself six feet from people who aren’t from your household.

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services has a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. The tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

