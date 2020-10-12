Brown County deputy, three friends seriously injured in crash during elk hunting trip

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An online fundraiser has been set up for a Brown County Sheriff’s Office deputy and three other men injured when their mini bus camper hit an elk during a hunting trip.

Deputy Ryan Nystrom was traveling with friends Austin, Branden and Spencer when the crash happened.

According to a GoFundMe, the friends were traveling to Idaho to hunt elk, but that trip was cut short. On Oct. 10, their mini bus hit an elk in Montana. They lost control of the vehicle and went off an embankment.

Austin and Ryan are being treated at Billings Clinic Hospital in Montana. They suffered serious injuries and broken bones and needed surgery Monday.

Branden and Spencer were taken to University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City. They also suffered serious injuries and broken bones.

Branden had surgery on Sunday.

“Please know they are all conscious and communicating at various levels with their loved ones with them at the hospital,” reads the GoFundMe.

The fundraiser will go toward medical bills.

