Badgers to open football season under Friday night lights

Bucky Badger is seen during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and the Central Michigan Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Bucky Badger is seen during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and the Central Michigan Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Badgers will kickoff their Big Ten season under Friday night lights.

On Friday, Oct. 23, the Badgers will host Illinois at Camp Randall Stadium.

Kickoff is 7 p.m. The game airs on Big Ten Network.

CLICK HERE for the full Wisconsin Badgers football schedule.

Due to COVID-19, the Big Ten is playing an eight-game, conference-only season. Teams will be required to undergo daily testing. The teams must also establish a cardiac registry due to COVID-19′s impact on heart health.

“Everyone associated with the Big Ten should be very proud of the groundbreaking steps that are now being taken to better protect the health and safety of the student-athletes and surrounding communities,” said Dr. Jim Borchers, Head Team Physician, The Ohio State University and co-chair of the Return to Competition Task Force medical subcommittee.

Due to COVID-19, fans will not be allowed inside Camp Randall Stadium this season. However, Wisconsin Athletics is offering fans the opportunity to create a “Bucky Board” cutout that will be placed in the stands. CLICK HERE for more information.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

