Wisconsin crosses 150,000 confirmed case milestone, state reports 7 new deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) -Wisconsin health officials say 7 new COVID-19 deaths were reported Sunday, as well as more than 2,600 new positive cases of the coronavirus.

Wisconsin added 2,676 new confirmed cases of the virus for a cumulative total of 150,236 since testing began in February.

The 7 new deaths reported Sunday bring the statewide total to 1,465. That’s 1% of all confirmed cases. New deaths were reported in Calumet (2), Florence (1), Lincoln (1), Manitowoc (1), Racine (1), and Winnebago (1) counties.

The seven-day average percentage of positive cases is now at 18.6%.

The state is averaging 2,510 new cases a day throughout the past seven days.

The state reports 79 new hospitalizations for COVID-19.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported Saturday that 895 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. The number increased by 203 in seven days. The number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU is 232, an increase of 32 in seven days. Action 2 News will continue to check for Sunday’s hospital numbers and update this story.

On Sunday, the Wisconsin reported 7,571 negative tests, bringing that cumulative total to 1,537,877.

Wisconsin reported 10,247 new tests Sunday. A total of 1,688,113 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state.

The number of active cases is 28,988. That’s 19.3% of all confirmed cases, a slight increase from Saturday’s percentage of 19.1%. The state reports 119,747 recoveries, or 79.7%.

CLICK HERE for Wisconsin COVID-19 numbers by county.

SUNDAY’S COUNTY CASE NUMBERS ACCORDING TO THE Wisconsin Department of Health Services (counties with additional cases and/or deaths are indicated in bold)*

Wisconsin

Adams - 305 cases (+8) (4 deaths)

Ashland - 194 cases (+6) (2 deaths)

Barron - 618 cases (+20) (6 deaths)

Bayfield - 150 cases (+3) (1 death)

Brown - 11,801 cases (+92) (75 deaths)

Buffalo - 174 cases (2 deaths)

Burnett - 246 cases (+4) (4 deaths)

Calumet - 1,886 cases (+73) (9 deaths)(+2)

Chippewa - 812 cases (+25)

Clark – 546 cases (+14) (9 deaths)

Columbia – 1,103 cases (+47) (3 deaths)

Crawford – 239 cases (+2)

Dane – 11,421 cases (+181) (43 deaths)

Dodge – 2,550 cases (+71) (19 deaths)

Door - 515 cases (+19) (4 deaths)

Douglas - 623 cases (+6)

Dunn - 779 cases (+12) (1 death)

Eau Claire - 2,393 cases (+52) (8 deaths)

Florence - 135 cases (+6) (3 deaths)(+1)

Fond du Lac – 2,888 cases (+90) (15 deaths)

Forest - 363 cases (+3) (7 deaths)

Grant – 1,400 cases (+14) (19 deaths)

Green - 684 cases (+18) (3 deaths)

Green Lake - 459 cases (+24) 1 death

Iowa - 276 cases

Iron - 152 cases (+2) (1 death)

Jackson - 210 cases (+6) (1 death)

Jefferson - 1,879 cases (+25) (8 deaths)

Juneau - 531 cases (+15) (2 deaths)

Kenosha - 3,967 cases (+23) (68 deaths)

Kewaunee - 821 cases (+31) (3 deaths)

La Crosse – 3,535 cases (+19) (10 deaths)

Lafayette - 400 cases (+5)

Langlade - 462 cases (+42) (2 deaths)

Lincoln - 422 cases (+20) (4 deaths)(+1)

Manitowoc – 1,762 cases (+84) (6 deaths)(+1)

Marathon - 2,550 cases (+115) (30 deaths)

Marinette - 1,273 cases (+26) (9 deaths)

Marquette - 406 cases (+17) (2 deaths)

Menominee - 167 cases (+9)

Milwaukee – 32,281 (+338) (549 deaths)

Monroe - 764 cases (+6) (3 deaths)

Oconto - 1,502 cases (+36) (4 deaths)

Oneida - 756 cases (+34) (5 deaths)

Outagamie – 6,562 cases (+191) (37 deaths)

Ozaukee - 1,631 cases (+31) (21 deaths)

Pepin – 79 cases (+1)

Pierce – 529 cases (+6) (7 deaths)

Polk – 331 cases (+12) (2 deaths)

Portage - 1,873 cases (+50) (14 deaths)

Price - 227 cases (+2)

Racine - 5,557 cases (+49) (100 deaths)(+1)

Richland - 300 cases (+13) (4 deaths)

Rock – 3,280 cases (+69) (36 deaths)

Rusk - 98 cases (+7) (1 death)

Sauk – 1,230 cases (+42) (6 deaths)

Sawyer - 282 cases (+3) (1 death)

Shawano – 1,588 cases (+76) (7 deaths)

Sheboygan - 2,535 cases (+39) (20 deaths)

St. Croix - 1,210 cases (+37) (9 deaths)

Taylor - 282 cases (+6) (4 deaths)

Trempealeau - 787 cases (2 deaths)

Vernon - 368 cases (+13) (1 death)

Vilas - 338 cases (+2) (1 death)

Walworth - 2,895 cases (+10) (36 deaths)

Washburn – 150 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Washington - 3,284 cases (+86) (37 deaths)

Waukesha – 8,933 cases (+46) (97 deaths)

Waupaca – 1,604 cases (+44) (23 deaths)

Waushara - 596 cases (+20) (3 deaths)

Winnebago – 6,173 cases (+150) (42 deaths)(+1)

Wood - 1,114 cases (+26) (7 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula**

Alger - 36 cases

Baraga - 46 cases (3 deaths)

Chippewa - 57 cases

Delta – 712 cases (13 deaths)

Dickinson – 286 cases (5 deaths)

Gogebic - 176 cases (1 death)

Houghton – 654 cases (4 deaths)

Iron – 281 cases (10 deaths)

Keweenaw – 12 cases

Luce – 20 cases

Mackinac - 81 cases

Marquette - 428 cases (12 deaths)

Menominee - 467 cases (3 deaths)

Ontonagon – 50 cases

Schoolcraft - 39 cases

*Viewers have asked us why the state has different numbers than what’s reported on some county health department websites. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

**The state of Michigan updates numbers Monday-Saturday.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Health experts say face masks are still the most effective way the general public can slow the spread of the coronavirus, but only if the masks are worn appropriately -- over the nose and chin. County and state health officials are reminding and urging people to stay home when they feel sick, avoid large gatherings, and distance yourself six feet from people who aren’t from your household.

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services has a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. The tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.