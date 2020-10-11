SHOWERS & STORMS DEVELOP TONIGHT & MONDAY

Skies will be mostly cloudy today, although some sunshine is still possible. It will be breezy with a southeast wind up to 20 mph. Overnight a low pressure center as well as it’s associated fronts will draw near to Wisconsin, then push through quickly from west to east Monday. Showers and thunderstorms will develop mainly after midnight tonight and exit the lakeshore around midday. The skies will then gradually clear through the rest of the afternoon. Winds will be very gusty tonight into tomorrow. Gusts out of the southeast will be as high as 30 to 35 mph. These gusts may cause lakeshore erosion and minor flood until the winds switch to the west around midday following the passage of a cold front.

The rest of the week will see a cooling trend, falling to the 40s and 50s by the end of the week and into next weekend. Much of the week will be blustery. There will be a few more small rain shower chances, especially on Wednesday.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TONIGHT - MONDAY

SUNDAY: ESE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

MONDAY: SE VEERING W 15-35 KTS WAVES: 4-9′

SUNDAY: Some morning sun, then increasing clouds. HIGH: 61

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Showers and storms possible after 3 AM. LOW: 57

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy. HIGH: 62 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: A mix of sunshine and clouds. Breezy. A stray shower? HIGH: 63 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy and slightly cooler. HIGH: 61 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: Cool and breezy. More clouds than sun with a spotty shower. HIGH: 52 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chilly, and blustery. HIGH: 47 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Still seasonably cool, but a bit milder. HIGH: 49

