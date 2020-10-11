RAIN & STORMS LIKELY ON MONDAY

Our weather turns active after a rather quiet and dry stretch for these last few days. Skies will stay mostly cloudy overnight as our next weathermaker approaches. As low pressure tracks well north of the area Monday, a cold front will bring a likely chance for rain and storms.

By daybreak, rain should be ongoing across western and central Wisconsin. Temperatures will settle into the mid 50s early tonight, but should begin to slowly rise after midnight. Southeast winds will strengthen overnight, and could gust to 35 mph Monday morning. Storms become likely in eastern Wisconsin by 9 a.m. to Noon, and the severe weather outlook will be LOW. Once the cold front passes, winds will turn westerly and temperatures will begin to drop. Our highs should be near 60, and will occur before lunchtime. Afternoon temps will be dropping through the 50s.

Because of the strong onshore winds, there will be a Lakeshore Flood Advisory until Noon Monday for Door, Kewaunee, and Manitowoc Counties. Minor flooding is possible Lakeside and there is the potential for beach erosion given the rough surf. Conditions will turn breezy at times most days this week.

Lows Tuesday morning should be in the mid 40s, but highs will still get into the low-to-mid 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday likely turns out to be the warmest day of the upcoming week. Highs Wednesday should still make it to near 60, but another storm system will bring scattered showers and a drop in temperatures for the late-week. Highs Thursday should be around 50 with temperatures dipping into the lower 30s that night. Highs Friday through Sunday look to stay in the 40s. It also appears Friday night could be one of the coldest nights so far this fall with lows dipping below freezing across much of Northeast Wisconsin.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY MONDAY

MONDAY: SSE/W 20-30 KTS WAVES: 4-7′

TUESDAY: SW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Daybreak showers and storms WEST. LOW: 55

MONDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Rain and storms likely. Some clearing LATE. HIGH: 61 (falling PM temps) LOW: 44

TUESDAY: A mix of sunshine and clouds. Breezy. A stray shower? HIGH: 63 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy and slightly cooler. HIGH: 60 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Much cooler and blustery. Mostly cloudy with lingering showers. HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Sprinkles? HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and still chilly. HIGH: 46 LOW:33

SUNDAY: Clouds increase and thicken. Spotty showers develop. HIGH: 47

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.