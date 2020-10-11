Motorcyclists injured, flown to ThedaCare following Waupaca County crash

TOWNSHIP OF FREMONT, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say two people are recovering from injuries after their motorcycle was hit by a vehicle early Saturday afternoon.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in just after 12 p.m. for a report of a two vehicle crash on County Highway H and Tri County Road in the Township of Fremont.

After investigating the crash, authorities say a northbound vehicle on County Highway H crossed the centerline and hit a southbound motorcycle on County Highway H.

The reason why the vehicle crossed the center line was not immediately provided.

Both people on the motorcycle were flown to ThedaCare in Neenah for their injuries.

The crash is still being investigated.

Ages and names of the people involved in the crash were not immediately provided.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.