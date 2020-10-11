Advertisement

Ivanka Trump to visit Hilbert on Tuesday

Ivanka Trump at her father's inauguration on January 20, 2017. (File Photo)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HILBERT, Wis. (WBAY) - President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign team announced Sunday that his daughter, Ivanka Trump, will travel to Hilbert, Wisconsin on Tuesday.

According to the campaign, Ivanka will participate in a conversation with local supporters, and is expected to share the President’s Make America Great Again agenda.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Hilbert is located in Calumet County.

Ivanka serves as President Trump’s advisor.

“I’m excited to visit Hilbert to spread the President’s message of resilience and prosperity for this country in the years ahead," said Ivanka. "From cutting taxes, to advancing school choice and increasing childcare affordability and paid parental leave for hardworking American families, President Trump remains the strongest candidate for Wisconsinites and he will continue to deliver for four more years.”

Ivanka is traveling to the Badger State the same day as Vice President Mike Pence.

Pence will lead an event at Weldall Manufacturing in Waukesha, also at 10 a.m.

RELATED: Vice President Pence to campaign in Wisconsin Tuesday

Details regarding the location of the event weren’t immediately provided.

Action 2 News will provide updates on the visit as they become available.

