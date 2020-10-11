Advertisement

Fire destroys main barn at Phil’s Pumping

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
POTTER, Wis. (WBAY) -Fire officials tell Action 2 News the main barn used to store a large amount of parts for Phi’s Pumping operation has been destroyed following a Saturday afternoon fire.

According to Potter Fire Chief Rob Schoen, crews were called to Phil’s Pumping around 4 p.m. Saturday.

When crews arrived, they found the main barn used to store the parts was fully engulfed, and saw multiple other buildings that were very close.

Another building did catch fire, but officials say it was able to be saved, as well as the contents inside.

Chief Schoen tells Action 2 News no one was injured during the fire, and crews were on the scene for about five hours.

In addition, Chief Schoen says neighbors and local businesses helped supply food and drinks for the crews.

The Potter Fire Department was helped by multiple other fire departments, Gold Cross, Hilbert Potter first responders, and the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office.

Phil’s Pumping and Fabrication builds and sells a large amount of livestock manure equipment.

