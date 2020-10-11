Advertisement

Ex-Michigan deputy faces December sentencing after plea deal

WLUC Photo
WLUC Photo(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMINEE, Mich. - A former sheriff’s deputy in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula accused in the sexual assault of a teenage boy has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Brian Helfert of Menominee pleaded guilty in court Friday to attempted accosting for immoral purposes, which carries a penalty of up to two years.

The 57-year-old was initially charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a trial expected this month.

Helfert was fired from the Menominee County Sheriff’s Department in December.

His sentencing date on the new charges is Dec. 4.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin crosses 150,000 confirmed case milestone, state reports 7 new deaths

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Wisconsin health officials say 7 new COVID-19 deaths were reported Sunday, as well as more than 2,600 new positive cases of the coronavirus.

News

Trump inks law addressing missing, murdered Native Americans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Savanna’s Act, which is named for Savanna Greywind, passed the House last month after passing the Senate earlier this year.

News

Fire destroys main barn at Phil’s Pumping

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
When crews arrived, they found the main barn used to store the parts was fully engulfed, and saw multiple other buildings that were very close.

News

Motorcyclists injured, flown to ThedaCare following Waupaca County crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Ages and names of the people involved in the crash were not immediately provided.

Latest News

News

“Lunar and Lake Book Market” opens in downtown Fond du Lac

Updated: 4 hours ago
The pandemic doesn’t pose an ideal situation for anyone, but one woman still found a way to expand her business.

News

SHOWERS & STORMS DEVELOP TONIGHT & MONDAY

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

“Lunar and Lake Book Market” opens in downtown Fond du Lac

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
The pandemic doesn’t pose an ideal situation for anyone, but one woman still found a way to expand her business. Downtown Fond du Lac’s Lunar and Lake Book Market has been open for a little over a week, and it’s already impressing customers.

News

DHS reports more than 2,700 new cases, 18 deaths in 24 hours

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 2:05 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Wisconsin reported 18 new COVID-19 deaths Saturday and more than 2,700 new positive cases of the coronavirus.

News

Third annual Jenny’s Memory Fundraiser underway, proceeds to benefit Freedom House

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 1:16 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The fundraiser was started as a way to keep Jenny’s love and compassion for giving.

News

Police use tear gas to disperse protesters in Wauwatosa, 28 arrested

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:14 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Police asked citizens to continue to comply with the curfew, which remains in effect on Saturday and Sunday nights.