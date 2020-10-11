Advertisement

Breaking down Amy Coney Barrett’s legal record

By Dana Munro
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett begin Monday. Here are a few need to know facts about Barrett.

She calls her judicial philosophy “originalist” -- she interprets the law based on what she believes the founders meant when the Constitution was written. Late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose seat she would fill, was the opposite. Ginsburg believed interpretation of the law needed to change as America changed.

According to the Associated Press, in a 2019 dissent Barrett wrote a nonviolent felony should not disqualify someone from owning a gun.

She also argued it should be easier for men accused of committing sexual assault on college campuses to challenge the proceedings against them.

And, when a panel of judges blocked an Indiana law making it harder for a minor to have an abortion without parental consent, Barrett voted to have the case reheard.

Barrett has written over 100 opinions during her more than three years on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

