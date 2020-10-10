Advertisement

Third annual Jenny’s Memory Fundraiser underway, proceeds to benefit Freedom House

Jenny's Memory Fundraiser
Jenny's Memory Fundraiser(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The third annual Jenny’s Memory Fundraiser is now underway.

The fundraiser is named after Jenny Demmith, who passed away unexpectedly in July of 2017.

She was 18 years old, and seven months pregnant.

Items being collected include diapers, wipes, blankets, mother and baby hygiene products.

The fundraiser was started as a way to keep Jenny’s love and compassion for giving.

Jenny’s mother says her daughter volunteered her time at kid’s camp, as well as mission trips.

The event is being held at Duke’s Red Lantern, located at 1647 Velp Avenue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additional details can be found here.

Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit the Freedom House.

