Police use tear gas to disperse protesters in Wauwatosa, 28 arrested

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP/WISN) - Twenty-eight people were arrested in Friday’s protest over the lack of charges against a suburban Milwaukee police officer who fatally shot a Black teen.

ABC affiliate WISN reports at least two groups of organized protests of about 60-75 people began at 5 p.m. Friday, with one group meeting near Wauwatosa City Hall with signs, and the other started in Milwaukee and marched to Wauwatosa.

It was the third straight night of protests after prosecutors declined to charge Officer Joseph Mensah in 17-year-old Alvin Cole’s death.

At about 8 p.m., law enforcement agencies began telling the crowd formed near Wauwatosa Avenue and West North Avenue to disperse.

Police in riot gear and carrying shields moved toward the protesters after several announcements to disperse.

They then declared an unlawful assembly.

Law enforcement officers then began moving toward to crowd to get them to disperse.

Wauwatosa police tweeted that officers were hit by thrown bottles and rocks.

That’s when they deployed tear gas in an effort to get the protesters to disperse.

Around 8:20 PM, law enforcement personnel observed that the group attempted to set something on fire in the 7200 block of W. North Avenue, but the group was not successful.

Members of the same group broke the windows at Snap Fitness located at 7212 W. North Avenue.

Six people were taken into custody who had attempted to start fires.

Several minutes later, law enforcement took one additional individual into custody who was in possession of burning materials, including lighter fluid.

Around 1:15 AM, three vehicles arrived at the Wauwatosa Police Department demanding the release of prisoners, but there were no individuals in custody there.

One of those vehicles fled the scene, almost hitting a Police Detective.

That person was brought into custody after a brief pursuit. Officials recovered a gun as well as a stolen vehicle in that incident.

In total, 28 adults were arrested. Two of the arrests were felony arrests, one was a misdemeanor arrest, and 25 were municipal arrests.

The Wauwatosa Fire Department evaluated two adult arrestees for minor injuries.

Members of the Wisconsin National Guard were station at Mayfair Mall to protect it from any demonstrations or damage.

The curfew remains in effect until 6 a.m. Monday.

Police recovered a handgun, materials to start fires and a stolen vehicle.

Police asked citizens to continue to comply with the curfew, which remains in effect on Saturday and Sunday nights.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.