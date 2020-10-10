Advertisement

Pleasant Fall Weekend Weather

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Jenny Curtiss
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Yesterday was warm and windy, and although it won’t be the same today it will still be mild and breezy. High temperatures today are going to rise to the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will be a bit breezy with gusts up to 20 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny today. It should be a pretty nice to to enjoy outdoor activities across Wisconsin. Plus, many locations are nearing peak fall foliage!

Tomorrow will be slightly cooler and clouds will gradually increase throughout the morning. Sunday night and Monday as warm front followed by a cold front swing through showers and thunderstorms will develop and push northeast Wisconsin. The severe weather outlook is LOW. But some rumbles of thunder are possible.

Much of the upcoming work week will stay mild, but by late in the week and into next weekend the temperatures are set to become much cooler.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SATURDAY: W/N/NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

SUNDAY: SE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Breezy at times. HIGH: 64

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Dry and cool. LOW: 43

SUNDAY: Some morning sun, then increasing clouds. Showers later at night. HIGH: 62 LOW 53

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Windy. HIGH: 64 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: Sunshine and clouds. Mild & breezy. A sprinkle? HIGH: 63 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers late or at night. HIGH: 58 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: An early shower? Mostly cloudy. Cooler and windy. HIGH: 53 LOW: 35 (FROST?)

FRIDAY: Clouds and sun. Breezy and chilly. A sprinkle? HIGH: 49

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Cool down on the way!

Updated: 9 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Cool down on the way!

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Cooler temperatures this weekend, but dry!

Updated: 15 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Cooler temperatures this weekend, but dry!

Forecast

NOT AS WARM FOR THE WEEKEND

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Brad Spakowitz
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

WARM & WINDY TODAY BUT COOLER WEEKEND

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jenny Curtiss
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Latest News

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice weekend

Updated: 19 hours ago
The forecast is going to stay dry with sunny to partly sunny skies.

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and windy

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:23 AM CDT
Most areas away from the lakeshore will soar into the upper 70s.

Forecast

WINDY WITH NEAR RECORD WARMTH THIS AFTERNOON

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:33 AM CDT
|
By Steve Beylon
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

WINDY WITH NEAR RECORD WARMTH THIS AFTERNOON

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:14 AM CDT
|
By Steve Beylon
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and windy

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:44 AM CDT

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm but windy Friday

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT
Highs in the 70s thanks to a south wind