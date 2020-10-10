Pleasant Fall Weekend Weather

Yesterday was warm and windy, and although it won’t be the same today it will still be mild and breezy. High temperatures today are going to rise to the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will be a bit breezy with gusts up to 20 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny today. It should be a pretty nice to to enjoy outdoor activities across Wisconsin. Plus, many locations are nearing peak fall foliage!

Tomorrow will be slightly cooler and clouds will gradually increase throughout the morning. Sunday night and Monday as warm front followed by a cold front swing through showers and thunderstorms will develop and push northeast Wisconsin. The severe weather outlook is LOW. But some rumbles of thunder are possible.

Much of the upcoming work week will stay mild, but by late in the week and into next weekend the temperatures are set to become much cooler.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SATURDAY: W/N/NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

SUNDAY: SE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Breezy at times. HIGH: 64

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Dry and cool. LOW: 43

SUNDAY: Some morning sun, then increasing clouds. Showers later at night. HIGH: 62 LOW 53

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Windy. HIGH: 64 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: Sunshine and clouds. Mild & breezy. A sprinkle? HIGH: 63 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers late or at night. HIGH: 58 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: An early shower? Mostly cloudy. Cooler and windy. HIGH: 53 LOW: 35 (FROST?)

FRIDAY: Clouds and sun. Breezy and chilly. A sprinkle? HIGH: 49

