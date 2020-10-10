Operation Football: Highlights + Scores for Oct. 9

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - High school football is back for week three of WBAY’s ‘Operation Football. For highlights click on the video.

Scores listed in alphabetical order by winner.

Amherst 33, Manawa 14

Antigo 20, Hayward 14

Aquinas 36, Mauston 22

Arrowhead 35, Mukwonago 23

Ashland 46, Lakeland 8

Assumption 41, Almond-Bancroft 27

Badger 41, Delavan-Darien 21

Barron 16, Cameron 14

Brookfield Central 14, Brookfield East 0

Cadott 20, Glenwood City 14

Cambria-Friesland 20, Waterloo 12

Cambridge 7, Markesan 6

Catholic Central 36, Saint Francis 10

Cedarburg 21, Homestead 14

Chippewa Falls 27, Rice Lake 25

Clayton 26, Siren 25

Colby 42, Crivitz 7

Cumberland 42, Bloomer 14

D.C. Everest 42, Wausau West 7

De Soto 26, Luther 8

Durand 47, Fall Creek 6

Edgar 54, Abbotsford 0

Edgewood 55, Portage 14

Ellsworth 26, Saint Croix Central 22

Fox Valley Lutheran 44, Marinette 7

Franklin 50, Kenosha Tremper 0

Frederic 26, Prairie Farm 14

Gilman 48, Lincoln 0

Grafton 29, New Berlin West 14

Highland 42, Iowa-Grant 0

Hilbert 44, Howards Grove 7

Hortonville 36, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 21

Hudson 34, New Richmond 14

Hurley 38, Unity 20

Iola-Scandinavia 40, Rosholt 7

Ithaca 37, Hillsboro 8

Johnson Creek 50, Fall River 6

Kaukauna 27, Plymouth 19

Kenosha Bradford 35, Oak Creek 20

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 28, Berlin 3

Kiel 34, Valders 0

Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 51, New Holstein 50

Lake Country Lutheran 56, Saint Thomas More 0

Lake Mills 48, Kewaskum 7

Laona-Wabeno 40, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 6

Luxemburg-Casco 0, Freedom 0

Marquette University 28, Germantown 21

Marshall 35, Palmyra-Eagle 0

Medford Area 48, Mosinee 8

Melrose-Mindoro 27, Eleva-Strum 21

Mondovi 21, Elk Mound 6

Muskego 48, Kettle Moraine 14

Neillsville/Granton 21, Osseo-Fairchild 20

Northland Pines 43, Tomahawk 12

Northwestern 10, St. Croix Falls 6

Oconomowoc 50, Waukesha North 27

Pacelli 41, Loyal 0

Paynesville, Minn. 58, Grantsburg 35

Pittsville 20, Wild Rose 18

Potosi/Cassville 28, River Ridge 20

Prescott 49, Altoona 6

Racine Lutheran 35, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 6

Random Lake 0, Manitowoc Lutheran 0

Reedsville 28, Cedar Grove-Belgium 14

Rhinelander 42, Merrill 8

River Valley 31, Lancaster 28

Sheboygan Falls 32, Port Washington 16

Shiocton 34, Nekoosa 8

Slinger 49, West Bend West 6

Somerset 22, Osceola 21

Southern Door 42, Oconto 12

Spooner 42, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0

Spring Valley 41, Clear Lake 8

Stratford 28, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 0

Tomah 28, Reedsburg Area 24

Turtle Lake 48, Colfax 6

Two Rivers 42, Roncalli 0

Union Grove 34, Elkhorn Area 6

University School of Milwaukee 27, Shoreland Lutheran 7

Watertown 43, Sauk Prairie 16

Watertown Luther Prep 49, Horicon/Hustisford 7

Waukesha West 35, Waukesha South 0

Wauwatosa West 28, Pewaukee 20

Webster 29, Flambeau 14

West Bend East 37, Nicolet 14

Westby 48, Viroqua 6

Whitefish Bay 7, Hartford Union 0

Wrightstown 9, Little Chute 6

Xavier 44, Shawano 18

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Adams-Friendship vs. Westfield Area, ccd.

Baraboo vs. Lakeside Lutheran, ccd.

Big Foot vs. Watertown Luther Prep, ccd.

Boscobel vs. Ithaca, ccd.

Boscobel vs. Wauzeka-Steuben, ccd.

Brodhead vs. Wautoma, ccd.

Catholic Memorial vs. Wauwatosa East, ccd.

Chippewa Falls vs. Superior, ccd.

Colby vs. Owen-Withee, ccd.

Columbus vs. Turner, ccd.

Crivitz vs. Owen-Withee, ccd.

Fox Valley Lutheran vs. New London, ccd.

Hillsboro vs. Pecatonica/Argyle, ccd.

Kenosha Indian Trail vs. Racine Horlick, ccd.

Kewaunee vs. Escanaba, Mich., ccd.

Kingsford, Mich. vs. Wrightstown, ccd.

Lodi vs. Lake Mills, ccd.

Marathon vs. Auburndale, ccd.

Mauston vs. Poynette, ccd.

Mineral Point vs. Darlington, ccd.

Montello vs. Wisconsin Dells, ccd.

Montello/Princeton/Green Lake vs. Wisconsin Dells, ccd.

Oconto Falls vs. Niagara, ccd.

Pius XI Catholic vs. New Berlin West, ccd.

Port Edwards vs. Greenwood, ccd.

Potosi/Cassville vs. Parkview, ccd.

Prairie du Chien vs. Dodgeville, ccd.

Seymour vs. Menasha, ccd.

Southwestern vs. Benton/Scales Mound, ccd.

Westby vs. Altoona, ccd.

Williams Bay vs. Oakfield, ccd.

