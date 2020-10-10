Operation Football: Highlights + Scores for Oct. 9
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - High school football is back for week three of WBAY’s ‘Operation Football. For highlights click on the video.
Scores listed in alphabetical order by winner.
Amherst 33, Manawa 14
Antigo 20, Hayward 14
Aquinas 36, Mauston 22
Arrowhead 35, Mukwonago 23
Ashland 46, Lakeland 8
Assumption 41, Almond-Bancroft 27
Badger 41, Delavan-Darien 21
Barron 16, Cameron 14
Brookfield Central 14, Brookfield East 0
Cadott 20, Glenwood City 14
Cambria-Friesland 20, Waterloo 12
Cambridge 7, Markesan 6
Catholic Central 36, Saint Francis 10
Cedarburg 21, Homestead 14
Chippewa Falls 27, Rice Lake 25
Clayton 26, Siren 25
Colby 42, Crivitz 7
Cumberland 42, Bloomer 14
D.C. Everest 42, Wausau West 7
De Soto 26, Luther 8
Durand 47, Fall Creek 6
Edgar 54, Abbotsford 0
Edgewood 55, Portage 14
Ellsworth 26, Saint Croix Central 22
Fox Valley Lutheran 44, Marinette 7
Franklin 50, Kenosha Tremper 0
Frederic 26, Prairie Farm 14
Gilman 48, Lincoln 0
Grafton 29, New Berlin West 14
Highland 42, Iowa-Grant 0
Hilbert 44, Howards Grove 7
Hortonville 36, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 21
Hudson 34, New Richmond 14
Hurley 38, Unity 20
Iola-Scandinavia 40, Rosholt 7
Ithaca 37, Hillsboro 8
Johnson Creek 50, Fall River 6
Kaukauna 27, Plymouth 19
Kenosha Bradford 35, Oak Creek 20
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 28, Berlin 3
Kiel 34, Valders 0
Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 51, New Holstein 50
Lake Country Lutheran 56, Saint Thomas More 0
Lake Mills 48, Kewaskum 7
Laona-Wabeno 40, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 6
Luxemburg-Casco 0, Freedom 0
Marquette University 28, Germantown 21
Marshall 35, Palmyra-Eagle 0
Medford Area 48, Mosinee 8
Melrose-Mindoro 27, Eleva-Strum 21
Mondovi 21, Elk Mound 6
Muskego 48, Kettle Moraine 14
Neillsville/Granton 21, Osseo-Fairchild 20
Northland Pines 43, Tomahawk 12
Northwestern 10, St. Croix Falls 6
Oconomowoc 50, Waukesha North 27
Pacelli 41, Loyal 0
Paynesville, Minn. 58, Grantsburg 35
Pittsville 20, Wild Rose 18
Potosi/Cassville 28, River Ridge 20
Prescott 49, Altoona 6
Racine Lutheran 35, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 6
Random Lake 0, Manitowoc Lutheran 0
Reedsville 28, Cedar Grove-Belgium 14
Rhinelander 42, Merrill 8
River Valley 31, Lancaster 28
Sheboygan Falls 32, Port Washington 16
Shiocton 34, Nekoosa 8
Slinger 49, West Bend West 6
Somerset 22, Osceola 21
Southern Door 42, Oconto 12
Spooner 42, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
Spring Valley 41, Clear Lake 8
Stratford 28, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 0
Tomah 28, Reedsburg Area 24
Turtle Lake 48, Colfax 6
Two Rivers 42, Roncalli 0
Union Grove 34, Elkhorn Area 6
University School of Milwaukee 27, Shoreland Lutheran 7
Watertown 43, Sauk Prairie 16
Watertown Luther Prep 49, Horicon/Hustisford 7
Waukesha West 35, Waukesha South 0
Wauwatosa West 28, Pewaukee 20
Webster 29, Flambeau 14
West Bend East 37, Nicolet 14
Westby 48, Viroqua 6
Whitefish Bay 7, Hartford Union 0
Wrightstown 9, Little Chute 6
Xavier 44, Shawano 18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Adams-Friendship vs. Westfield Area, ccd.
Baraboo vs. Lakeside Lutheran, ccd.
Big Foot vs. Watertown Luther Prep, ccd.
Boscobel vs. Ithaca, ccd.
Boscobel vs. Wauzeka-Steuben, ccd.
Brodhead vs. Wautoma, ccd.
Catholic Memorial vs. Wauwatosa East, ccd.
Chippewa Falls vs. Superior, ccd.
Colby vs. Owen-Withee, ccd.
Columbus vs. Turner, ccd.
Crivitz vs. Owen-Withee, ccd.
Fox Valley Lutheran vs. New London, ccd.
Hillsboro vs. Pecatonica/Argyle, ccd.
Kenosha Indian Trail vs. Racine Horlick, ccd.
Kewaunee vs. Escanaba, Mich., ccd.
Kingsford, Mich. vs. Wrightstown, ccd.
Lodi vs. Lake Mills, ccd.
Marathon vs. Auburndale, ccd.
Mauston vs. Poynette, ccd.
Mineral Point vs. Darlington, ccd.
Montello vs. Wisconsin Dells, ccd.
Montello/Princeton/Green Lake vs. Wisconsin Dells, ccd.
Oconto Falls vs. Niagara, ccd.
Pius XI Catholic vs. New Berlin West, ccd.
Port Edwards vs. Greenwood, ccd.
Potosi/Cassville vs. Parkview, ccd.
Prairie du Chien vs. Dodgeville, ccd.
Seymour vs. Menasha, ccd.
Southwestern vs. Benton/Scales Mound, ccd.
Westby vs. Altoona, ccd.
Williams Bay vs. Oakfield, ccd.
