“Lunar and Lake Book Market” opens in downtown Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The pandemic doesn’t pose an ideal situation for anyone, but one woman still found a way to expand her business.

Downtown Fond du Lac’s Lunar and Lake Book Market has been open for a little over a week, and it’s already impressing customers.

“Just the love we’ve gotten and how nice people are to us has just been so wonderful,” said Margauz Mish, owner of the store. “I just got a call yesterday and all she said was ‘I don’t need anything I just want to say how excited we are that you are here.’”

Mich has had a love of reading since childhood and it’s been her long time dream to open a physical bookstore.

The name “Lunar and Lake” is in homage to Fond du Lac and her family’s tradition of watching the moon over Lake Winnebago.

“It’s a Fond du Lac tie-in we really wanted to add to our store,” said Mish.

For years she’s sold her elastic “Book Art Bookmarks” online, but after participating in Downtown Fond du Lac’s pop up shop program she decided to start up a physical store despite the pandemic.

“We just saw the response from the community and then this space became available and we decided we’ll go with it, we’ll take precautions, and we’ll just try to spread our wings,” said Mish.

Mich is trying to help others lift off, too - featuring local authors like Mary Lynn Kluss.

“It’s very inviting. I just felt very comfortable coming right in the store and asking if she’d like to sell my book and she said yes,” said Kluss, who wrote “Flash”, a children’s book. “I was so excited that day, I’ll never forget it.”

“A lot of people have been buying the local authors and they just love to support each other and they’ve had such wonderful feedback,” said Mish.

Along with adult books there’s a Secret Garden themed children’s book room as well.

Though plenty of local bookstores closed in recent years, Mish says book sales are on the rise. Especially since the pandemic.

“In 2019 actually, book sales went up 30 percent. So that was just 2019,” said Mish. “I think everyone has kind of realized that entertainment can also be at home as well, and just exploring their mind while they’re stuck inside.”

“We desperately need bookstores in Fond du Lac,” said Kluss. “We lost two bookstores and the library is closed as everyone knows because of the coronavirus so this is just a Godsend.”

The store also sells Mich’s bookmarks and items like totes, candles, and coffee mugs. Plus, Mish says they can always order specific books for people if what someone wants isn’t in the shop.

“I think we’re going to be able to grow and just add more shelves and add more rooms, and just stack the whole place with books,” said Mish. “So we’re just very excited to be a part of the community and grow with the community.”

Lunar and Lake will host a Grand Opening event October 31st. Learn more about the shop at its Facebook page.

Lunar and Lake Book Market is located at 74 S Main St, Fond du Lac, WI 54935.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.