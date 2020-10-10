Advertisement

Kimberly business owners embracing challenge of launching business during pandemic

By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - With the pandemic still ongoing and no end in sight, this may not seem like the ideal time to open a business, especially one in the food service industry.

However, the owners of one new Kimberly business are speaking out as to why they’re pushing forward.

The grand opening of Blended Blast, located at a strip mall across from Kimberly High School, was held just last week.

“Actually we wanted to do something that was going to be fun, uplifting, build people up, create joy and maybe today, right now during the situation there’s a lot of challenging things in people’s lives and we wanted to help people have a better day,” said Kathy Forrest, a co-owner of Blended Blast.

Forrest, as well as her friend Victoria Lynch, decided to launch the business, which sells meal replacement shakes and energizing teas, in addition to weight loss counseling.

Lynch says her husband is also involved, since he recently lost his job caused by cuts due to the pandemic.

“We thought, what a great opportunity to start something with our own destiny and some people did think we’re crazy and do think we’re crazy for doing this, but we look at it as a new challenge, and it’s just really embracing,” said Lynch.

The owners came up with the idea for the business last winter, and then began looking for a location just as the pandemic started, but despite concerns over what may happen in the future, they didn’t want to give up on a dream.

“We have a great atmosphere here, we’re dancing, singing sometimes and we just want to put a smile on people’s faces and make them feel better about everything that’s going on,” said Forrest.

Since the business is new, it was also designed with the pandemic in mind, knowing customers would need to practice social distancing.

“We’re going to follow all the rules and do whatever we’re suppose to do to keep us safe,” said Forrest.

